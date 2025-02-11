Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Next Move After ‘Upsetting’ Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs had all the momentum in the world heading into their Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

After setting a franchise record with 15 wins in the regular season and clinching their ninth-consecutive AFC West, the Chiefs were one victory away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl three-peat.

However, the Eagles embarrassed the back-to-back champs in a 40-22 defeat. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in what might’ve been the final game of his career, recorded four catches for 39 yards. Kelce was far from the only Chiefs player who failed to deliver in the big game, Kansas City fell apart in all three phases.

Watching it all go down at the Superdome, Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, like all of Chiefs Kingdom, appeared stunned by the results.

Swift and Kelce skipped the after-party in New Orleans, as did most of the Chiefs roster. With the singer’s “Eras Tour” concluded and football season officially over, the famous couple is ready to move on.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Will ‘Have a Break Together’

An insider told People magazine on February 11 that Swift and Kelce will “have a break together” following the Super Bowl, which was “upsetting for everyone.”

“Their lives have been a whirlwind since they first started dating. Things seem great between them, and they’re incredibly happy together.” This report falls in step with what Page Six shared one day earlier.

They “are looking forward to getting away from all the distractions and being by themselves,” a source said. “Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future and just relax.”

A source noted that the 14-time Grammy was “comforting” Kelce after the game. She “knows how hard” the 10-time Pro Bowler “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

While Swift received some boos from an Eagles-dominated turnout in New Orleans, her focus remains on Kelce. “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told the outlet.

Will Travis Kelce Return to Play for the Chiefs in 2025?

While on vacation, the question of whether to return for the 2025 season will undoubtedly linger on Kelce’s mind. Kelce signed a restructured $34.5 million contract before the season started, and he’s due an $11.5 million bonus on March 15. If the 35-year-old All-Pro is ready to hang up his cleats, he’ll likely tell the team by that date.

As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes mentioned after the Super Bowl, Kelce has already done enough to earn a spot in Canton. “Man, he’s given so much to this team, to the NFL, and been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch,” Mahomes told reporters.

“I know he shows love for the game, and he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own. But he knows he’ll come back here with welcome arms. We love that guy, not only for the football player, but the person that he is every single day.”