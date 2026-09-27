Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Parenting Practice From ‘High Maintenance’ New Family Member EXPERT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a new responsibility at home with their Samoyed, Wendy, and one dog expert says caring for the breed could give the couple some experience with the demands of parenthood.

Kelce officially introduced Wendy to the public on Sept. 1 when she appeared alongside him in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign. The Kansas City Chiefs star later revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that Wendy was a little over a year old and had already been part of their lives for quite some time before her public debut.

Swift, who is known for her love of cats, has also been spotted traveling with Wendy on her private jet.

But a Samoyed is very different from a cat when it comes to the time and attention required. Accredited dog trainer and behaviorist Carolyn Menteith told Hello! that the breed can be a good choice for the right couple, but it comes with plenty of work.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Dog Requires a Major Commitment

Samoyeds are active dogs that become extremely attached to their owners. Their desire to stay close to their families has even earned them the nickname “velcro dogs.”

“For an active newly married couple who are looking for a devoted dog to follow them everywhere and look fabulous while they’re doing so, a Samoyed could be perfect. But for a busy couple, they are probably far too high maintenance,” Menteith told Hello!

That could present an interesting challenge for Swift and Kelce.

Swift has finished her record-breaking Eras Tour, while Kelce’s schedule remains busy during the NFL season. The Chiefs tight end is in Miami on Sunday as Kansas City prepares to face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Menteith said a Samoyed needs someone who can make the dog a regular part of their daily plans.

“They bond very closely to their families and are highly social,” she said. “They hate to be left alone and can suffer seriously from separation-related behavioral problems, which can lead them to become destructive, escapologists, or extremely vocal in their distress. This is a dog who really needs someone to be home with them all day.”

Wendy has already been seen traveling with Swift, and Hello! reported that the couple also has people available to help with animal care.

Dog Expert Says Wendy Could Test Their ‘Parenthood’ Skills

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The responsibility that comes with Wendy could also give Swift and Kelce experience caring for someone who depends on them every day, according to Menteith.

“Parenthood is not a part-time job – and neither is looking after a Samoyed!” she said.

Menteith explained that caring for a dog can force couples to rethink their schedules and responsibilities.

“Caring for a dog can be a way for a couple to learn that there is someone else relying on them 100%. No matter what you do, or where you go, or any plans you make, you have to take them into account. Every minute, of every hour, of every day.”

Samoyeds need about two hours of exercise each day, along with daily grooming and consistent training. The breed was originally used to herd and protect reindeer, pull sleds and hunt, so the dogs also need plenty of physical and mental activity.