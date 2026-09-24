Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Mark Special Anniversary Today: What It Means

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are marking a special anniversary today, Sept. 24, celebrating another milestone in their relationship which has captivated pop culture around the world.

The date carries particular significance for Swift and Kelce, tracing back to a key moment in the couple’s romance.

What is it?

Swift reached the third anniversary of her time attending a Kansas City Chiefs game Thursday. On Sept. 24, Swift was simply a surprise guest in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The two games she has attended this season have been as Travis Kelce’s wife.

That Sept. 24, 2023, visit set off a ratings surge analysts have tracked ever since, though its reach differs for Kansas City and the league.

The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 that day. Swift and Kelce married July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. On Sept. 20, after a Kelce touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, as TV cameras focused on her, she pointed at her wedding ring and appeared to shout “That’s my husband!”

Taylor Swift’s Chiefs Attendance Count

No official tally exists of the number of times Swift has attended a Chiefs game. Outlet totals differ because lists mix regular-season games, playoffs and Super Bowls.

The Super Bowl LVIII matchup in Las Vegas was her 13th Chiefs game of the 2023 season, according to CBS Sports writer John Breech. Kansas City stood 9-3 in the 12 games where Swift was present before it.

A March recap from USA Today counted 32 games across three seasons, with the Chiefs 24-8. She has since attended home games against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14 and the Colts game this past Sunday.

Arrowhead is not her only stop. Swift also watched Kansas City play at the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, plus Super Bowls in Las Vegas and New Orleans.

Road trips thinned after the 2023 season, and Swift reportedly skipped away games for security reasons, according to Sportico.

Taylor Swift’s NFL Ratings Effect

Fox drew 24.3 million viewers for that first game, the week’s most-watched telecast on any network, according to Fox Sports public relations. Her Oct. 1, 2023, visit to the Jets game drew about 27 million viewers, and Jason Kelce said on the New Heights podcast that roughly two million more women tuned in once cameras found her.

League viewership rose about 7% in 2023. When Swift attended, networks averaged roughly 9% more viewers in late Sunday windows and 15% more in early ones, according to The New York Times. Sunday night Chiefs games with her drew about 28% more than other teams’ prime-time slots. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys also drew above expectations.

Female viewership for the 2023 regular season climbed 9%, and the Chiefs-Bills divisional playoff game drew 20.2 million women, about 40% of its audience, according to CNN citing Nielsen figures.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told Sportico women and girls now make up 57% of the Chiefs fan base, against a league average near 46%. The share grew about 6% to 7% in a year, and Donovan said of the increase, “you can directly attribute that to her.”

He also said the team was trending upward before Swift arrived, and that separating her influence from the boost received from Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run is difficult.

Sportico noted that a Chiefs loss at Buffalo in 2024, a game Swift missed, still drew 31 million viewers on CBS, the largest non-playoff audience in 17 years.

Merchandise sales were also affected. Kelce’s No. 87 jersey sales jumped nearly 400% in the days after Swift’s first appearance, according to People.

The anniversary lands one day before the encore edition of The Life of a Showgirl, scheduled for release Friday, Sept. 25.