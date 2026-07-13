Charming New Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Detail Emerges

A charming new detail from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding has emerged, shedding light on a heartwarming moment involving one of the NFL’s most recognizable families.

The newly confirmed detail highlights a special role that made the ceremony even more personal — and delighted guests in attendance.

Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 15 months, served as flower girls when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married July 3 at Madison Square Garden, according to InStyle’s reporting on the wedding. The four girls are Travis Kelce’s nieces, daughters of his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

Kelce Daughters’ Flower Girl Moment Confirmed

Sportscaster Rich Eisen, who attended that Madison Square Garden wedding, was the first to confirm the girls’ role, telling Entertainment Tonight on that the four sisters were “sprinkling flower petals all over the place.” Eisen called the ceremony “pretty amazing,” adding, “It’s just two people in love who are super famous and a bunch of people really sharing it. It’s pretty cool.”

Jason Kelce addressed his daughters’ involvement directly in an interview with the Reno Gazette Journal.

“It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible,” Jason said in the interview. “They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it, and more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day.”

Jason and Kylie married in 2018 and welcomed Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley between 2019 and 2023. Jason also served as Travis’ best man at the wedding, while Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, stood in as her “Man of Honor” in place of a traditional bridal party.

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Actor and longtime friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony in front of roughly 1,000 guests. Both Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, marking the fashion house’s first couture wedding dress made for what its own creative director, Jonathan Anderson, called a world-renowned celebrity, according to a Bloomberg report on the ceremony. Swift’s shoes were custom Christian Louboutin, and she wore Cartier jewelry.

A digital screen outside Madison Square Garden lit up with the message “JUST&T MARRIED” once the couple exchanged vows, and roughly 140 police officers were deployed around the arena as streets closed for the weekend. Guests included Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Karlie Kloss, along with NFL players Kareem Hunt, Cooper Kupp and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos attended and confirmed Swift and Travis Kelce wrote their own vows. Stephanopoulos described the scene the following morning.

“It was really this garden inside the Garden, which was so beautiful,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine a place that big, and a wedding with such stars, could feel so personal and so intimate,” as quoted by E! Online‘s wedding roundup.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, another guest, later shared the marriage advice Sandler offered the newlyweds, according to a Fox News wedding-guest roundup, saying to kiss each other every chance available, and settle any small argument with a kiss before moving on.

Swift and Travis Kelce have since made their first public appearances as newlyweds, attending the wedding of former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster in Southern California. No official wedding photos from the Kelce-Swift ceremony have been released.