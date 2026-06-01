Taylor Swift Wedding Guest List Drama Grows With New A-List Snub

A new report claims another high-profile friendship has fallen victim to Taylor Swift’s increasingly scrutinized wedding guest list, adding to the growing buzz surrounding her upcoming marriage to Travis Kelce.

With several notable names already rumored to be missing from the celebration, the latest reported exclusion is likely to spark even more speculation among Swift fans.

Actor Miles Teller and his wife, model Keleigh Sperry, are not invited to the wedding, New York Post Page Six reported. No specific reason was given for the snub, which comes seven months after rumors first began circulating that the formerly close friendship between the high-profile couples had become frosty.

Even before Kelce entered the picture, the Teller-Sperry-Swift trio appeared inseparable from roughly 2023 through early 2024. Once Swift began dating Kelce, the three would often attend Kansas City Chiefs games together to watch Kelce in action, as well as celebrate each other’s birthdays and regularly appear in their mutual social circles. Sperry gifted Swift an enormous opal ring and held a seat at her table at the 2024 Golden Globes. Swift herself had tapped both Teller and Sperry to star in her 2021 music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” from her album Red (Taylor’s Version).

Their last confirmed public appearance as a group was Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February 2024, when the couple watched Kelce and the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers from Swift’s VIP suite.

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Teller and Sperry Among Growing List of Reported Wedding Snubs

The alleged exclusion of Teller and Sperry comes after reports that actress Blake Lively, once among Swift’s closest friends, is also not expected at the wedding. The friendship fractured after Swift was subpoenaed in connection with a sexual harassment lawsuit Lively filed against director Justin Baldoni.

Pop star Harry Styles, Swift’s most famous ex-boyfriend, will not get an invitation either, according to a report on Sunday. Styles’ girlfriend Zoë Kravitz did receive an invitation, according to the report. Styles did not.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, once another of Swift’s closest friends, will be another wedding snub, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The two fell out over Kloss’ “association with Swift’s nemesis, Scooter Braun,” the Mail reported.

The source who spoke to the Mail said of Swift, “some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.”

Taylor Swift’s ‘Squad’ Fades as Kelce Takes Center Stage

The guest list pattern reflects a broader shift in how Swift reacts to her friends since her August 2025 engagement to Kelce.

Not long ago, Swift was nearly as famous for her celebrity entourage as for her music. The so-called “squad” — Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, and others — filled concert front rows and tabloid pages for years.

But Swift’s “squad” era is mostly over.

“Taylor used to have a huge circle around her,” an insider told entertainment reporter Rob Shuter, quoted in a report for Shuter’s Substack newsletter. “Now her world is much smaller, and Travis is at the center of it.”

Asked last November whether he and Sperry would attend the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, according to People, Teller said only, “I don’t know. That is gonna be, I imagine, one impressive wedding. But yeah, just very happy for them.”