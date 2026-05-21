Taylor Swift Glows in New Selfies as ‘Controversial’ Wedding News Surfaces

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to draw attention for both their public appearances and ongoing wedding speculation.

The superstar couple recently attended the wedding of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and longtime girlfriend Kaia Harris in Greece, where Swift posed for selfies with guests during the celebration.

Photos shared online by fan accounts showed Swift smiling and puckering her lips while taking pictures at the reportedly lavish ceremony.

As Heavy.com previously reported, the wedding took place on May 9 at the One&Only Aesthesis resort in Glyfada, Greece, with approximately 220 guests attending.

Swift and Kelce were later spotted back in the United States for another wedding event just days later.

As the pair continue to make public appearances together, new reports about their upcoming wedding have surfaced.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Keeping Wedding Details Extremely Private

According to The Daily Mail, Swift is taking major precautions as she plans her wedding to Kelce later this year.

The outlet reported that Swift has intentionally limited the information family members and friends receive about the ceremony.

One source claimed the singer is especially cautious about potential leaks.

“He’s sort of like a loose cannon,” a source reportedly said about Travis’ father, Ed Kelce.

“Nobody knows what he’s going to say, so it’s kind of a controversial situation.”

The insider also alleged that Ed previously shared too many details publicly following the couple’s engagement in 2025.

At the time, Ed spoke with News 5 Cleveland and described the proposal in detail.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’” Ed recalled.

“They got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

Ed also shared that the couple immediately FaceTimed family members following the engagement.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew,” he said.

“So, to see them together is great.”

Swift Reportedly Personally Calling Wedding Guests

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The Daily Mail also reported that Swift has avoided traditional wedding invitations altogether to keep details private.

According to the outlet, the singer is instead personally contacting guests herself.

“When it comes to the date and location, she wants to avoid anything leaking ahead of time,” another source reportedly explained.

“That way, if any information does surface publicly, it could help identify where the leak came from.”

The report further claimed that even several close family members remain largely unaware of finalized plans.

According to the source, future in-laws, Donna Kelce and Kylie Kelce, as well as some friends, have also received limited information surrounding the ceremony.

Swift and Kelce first began dating in 2023 before announcing their engagement in August 2025.

According to multiple reports, Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony on July 3 in New York City.