Chiefs Make Surprising Shift With NFL’s Third-Youngest Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs own the NFL’s third-youngest roster after Sunday’s cutdown to 53 players, trailing only Miami and Cleveland.

That shift toward youth pulls Kansas City closer to the blueprint that built the 2013 Seattle Seahawks than to the aging title rosters other franchises leaned on this decade.

Kansas City’s average age sits at 25.7 by PhillyVoice‘s snapshot of all 32 rosters taken Sunday night. Dating players to the Sept. 9 opener, Bookies.com‘s Bill Speros also has the Chiefs third, at 26 years, 92 days.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Initial 53-Man Roster

Player Pos Age Patrick Mahomes QB 30 Justin Fields QB 27 Garrett Nussmeier QB 24 Kenneth Walker III RB 25 Emmett Johnson RB 22 Brashard Smith RB 23 Rashee Rice WR 26 Xavier Worthy WR 23 Tyquan Thornton WR 26 Cyrus Allen WR 23 Jalen Royals WR 23 Nikko Remigio WR 26 Travis Kelce TE 36 Noah Gray TE 27 Jared Wiley TE 25 Jake Briningstool TE 23 Josh Simmons T 23 Kingsley Suamataia OL 23 Creed Humphrey C 27 Trey Smith G 27 Jaylon Moore OL 28 Kahlil Benson T 24 Joshua Ezeudu OL 26 Hunter Nourzad OL 25 Diego Pounds T 23 Mike Caliendo OL 28 George Karlaftis DE 25 Chris Jones DT 32 Khyiris Tonga NT 30 Ashton Gillotte DE 23 Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE 24 R Mason Thomas DE 22 Peter Woods DT 21 Marcus Harris DT 25 Nick Bolton LB 26 Drue Tranquill LB 31 Jack Cochrane LB 27 Cooper McDonald LB 25 Jeffrey Bassa LB 23 Mansoor Delane CB 22 L’Jarius Sneed CB 29 Nohl Williams CB 23 Chris Roland-Wallace CB 24 Kristian Fulton CB 27 Jadon Canady DB 23 Kevin Knowles DB 23 Chamarri Conner DB 26 Alohi Gilman S 28 Jaden Hicks DB 24 Xavier Nwankpa S 22 Harrison Butker K 31 Matt Araiza P 26 James Winchester LS 37

Kansas City Chiefs Roster Skews Young After Final Cuts

Miami ranks youngest at 25.0, followed by Cleveland at 25.5, Kansas City at 25.7, Jacksonville at 25.9 and Tennessee at 25.9. Pittsburgh and Atlanta sit oldest at 27.1, ahead of Denver, the Rams and San Francisco, all at 26.9.

Speros of Bookies.com, however, lists the Rams as the second-oldest team at 27 years, 214 days.

Long snapper James Winchester, 37, is Kansas City’s oldest player, ahead of Travis Kelce, 36, and Chris Jones, 32, according to the team’s official player roster. Rookie Peter Woods, 21, is the youngest, with Mansoor Delane, Emmett Johnson and Xavier Nwankpa tied at 22.

Chiefs Youth Movement Compared to League-Wide Trend

Kansas City ranked eighth-youngest after 2025 cutdowns at 25.92, according to PhillyVoice‘s rankings from last year’s cutdowns. This year’s group is nearly two-tenths younger, driven by Woods, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and an offensive line with no starter older than 28.

Roster age alone rarely decides titles. CBS Sports research ranked the 2024 Eagles the sixth-youngest Super Bowl winner of the modern era, behind teams like the 1974 Steelers and 2013 Seahawks.

The Ringer found most champions since the 2011 labor deal skewed toward older rosters, with the 2019 Patriots and 2021 Buccaneers both topping 28. Of course, both were quarterbacked by Tom Brady, who was 41 and 43 in those years.

Football Perspective found the clearest pattern in winning teams being simultaneously young overall, and talented at quarterback.

Five of 14 teams that made the 2025-26 playoffs ranked among the league’s seven youngest rosters, while the Commanders, oldest a year ago, missed the field.

The 2026 league average, according to Bookies.com, is 26 years, 303 days, months younger than last season’s opening mark of 27 years, 1 month, 29 days. With Patrick Mahomes still 30, Kansas City fits the profile teams want in a title chase, namely, young depth around an established quarterback.