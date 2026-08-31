Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Make Surprising Shift With NFL’s Third-Youngest Roster

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Quarterback Justin Fields #6 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field with his teammates.
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs emerged with the NFL’s third-youngest roster, a notable youth shift as Kansas City prepares for another title chase.

The Kansas City Chiefs own the NFL’s third-youngest roster after Sunday’s cutdown to 53 players, trailing only Miami and Cleveland.

That shift toward youth pulls Kansas City closer to the blueprint that built the 2013 Seattle Seahawks than to the aging title rosters other franchises leaned on this decade.

Kansas City’s average age sits at 25.7 by PhillyVoice‘s snapshot of all 32 rosters taken Sunday night. Dating players to the Sept. 9 opener, Bookies.com‘s Bill Speros also has the Chiefs third, at 26 years, 92 days.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Initial 53-Man Roster

Player Pos Age
Patrick Mahomes QB 30
Justin Fields QB 27
Garrett Nussmeier QB 24
Kenneth Walker III RB 25
Emmett Johnson RB 22
Brashard Smith RB 23
Rashee Rice WR 26
Xavier Worthy WR 23
Tyquan Thornton WR 26
Cyrus Allen WR 23
Jalen Royals WR 23
Nikko Remigio WR 26
Travis Kelce TE 36
Noah Gray TE 27
Jared Wiley TE 25
Jake Briningstool TE 23
Josh Simmons T 23
Kingsley Suamataia OL 23
Creed Humphrey C 27
Trey Smith G 27
Jaylon Moore OL 28
Kahlil Benson T 24
Joshua Ezeudu OL 26
Hunter Nourzad OL 25
Diego Pounds T 23
Mike Caliendo OL 28
George Karlaftis DE 25
Chris Jones DT 32
Khyiris Tonga NT 30
Ashton Gillotte DE 23
Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE 24
R Mason Thomas DE 22
Peter Woods DT 21
Marcus Harris DT 25
Nick Bolton LB 26
Drue Tranquill LB 31
Jack Cochrane LB 27
Cooper McDonald LB 25
Jeffrey Bassa LB 23
Mansoor Delane CB 22
L’Jarius Sneed CB 29
Nohl Williams CB 23
Chris Roland-Wallace CB 24
Kristian Fulton CB 27
Jadon Canady DB 23
Kevin Knowles DB 23
Chamarri Conner DB 26
Alohi Gilman S 28
Jaden Hicks DB 24
Xavier Nwankpa S 22
Harrison Butker K 31
Matt Araiza P 26
James Winchester LS 37

Kansas City Chiefs Roster Skews Young After Final Cuts

Miami ranks youngest at 25.0, followed by Cleveland at 25.5, Kansas City at 25.7, Jacksonville at 25.9 and Tennessee at 25.9. Pittsburgh and Atlanta sit oldest at 27.1, ahead of Denver, the Rams and San Francisco, all at 26.9.

Speros of Bookies.com, however, lists the Rams as the second-oldest team at 27 years, 214 days.

Long snapper James Winchester, 37, is Kansas City’s oldest player, ahead of Travis Kelce, 36, and Chris Jones, 32, according to the team’s official player roster. Rookie Peter Woods, 21, is the youngest, with Mansoor Delane, Emmett Johnson and Xavier Nwankpa tied at 22.

Read More From Heavy

Chiefs Cut 23-Year-Old ‘Standout’ Rookie WR Hours Before 53-Man Roster Deadline

Chiefs Youth Movement Compared to League-Wide Trend

Kansas City ranked eighth-youngest after 2025 cutdowns at 25.92, according to PhillyVoice‘s rankings from last year’s cutdowns. This year’s group is nearly two-tenths younger, driven by Woods, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and an offensive line with no starter older than 28.

Roster age alone rarely decides titles. CBS Sports research ranked the 2024 Eagles the sixth-youngest Super Bowl winner of the modern era, behind teams like the 1974 Steelers and 2013 Seahawks.

The Ringer found most champions since the 2011 labor deal skewed toward older rosters, with the 2019 Patriots and 2021 Buccaneers both topping 28. Of course, both were quarterbacked by Tom Brady, who was 41 and 43 in those years.

Football Perspective found the clearest pattern in winning teams being simultaneously young overall, and talented at quarterback.

Five of 14 teams that made the 2025-26 playoffs ranked among the league’s seven youngest rosters, while the Commanders, oldest a year ago, missed the field.

The 2026 league average, according to Bookies.com, is 26 years, 303 days, months younger than last season’s opening mark of 27 years, 1 month, 29 days. With Patrick Mahomes still 30, Kansas City fits the profile teams want in a title chase, namely, young depth around an established quarterback.

Read More From Heavy

Chiefs Release 10-Year NFL Veteran Defensive End Hours Before 53-Man Deadline

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

0 Comments