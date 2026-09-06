Chiefs Sign 6-foot-6 Former Patriots Tight End After Trying Out Several Players Ahead of Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs were busy over the offseason, and with their season opener just over a week away now, it’s safe to say that the team has completed the majority of its work before they take the field next Monday. However, the front office is still tinkering with the backend of its roster and its practice squad, which led to another move that will reinforce the Chiefs’ depth at a key position.

There are a handful of question marks on the offensive side of the ball, but for the most part, Kansas City isn’t worried about the tight end position, where the legendary Travis Kelce continues to hold down the fort. If something were to happen to Kelce, though, the Chiefs want to ensure that they have options they can turn to, which led them to sign former New England Patriots tight end Thomas Odukoya.

Chiefs Sign Thomas Odukoya to Their Practice Squad

#Chiefs news: After successful workout, former #Titans #Patriots tight end Thomas Odukoya signing with their practice squad, per a league source. International player from The Netherlands https://t.co/x2tz5FAcxp pic.twitter.com/pPqDiuDna2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2026

Hailing from the Netherlands, Odukoya didn’t hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that hasn’t stopped him from bouncing around the league over the past few years. The Tennessee Titans scooped up Odukoya in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, and he would spend the better part of the next four seasons with the team.

And yet, Odukoya only found his way onto the field for two games during his stint with the Titans, both of which came in 2024. After spending time on the Patriots’ practice squad last season, Odukoya has spent his time as of late looking for a new home in the NFL, and it has materialized with the Chiefs.

While Odukoya played at the collegiate level in America, since he hails from the Netherlands, he is part of the league’s international player program. As a result, Kansas City is using an international roster exemption to sign Odukoya to its practice squad as an extra 17th player.

Chiefs news: After successful workout, former Titans, Patriots tight end Thomas Odukoya signing with their practice squad, per a league source. International player from The Netherlands,” Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported in a post on X.

Chiefs Decide to Take a Flier on Thomas Odukoya

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 19: Thomas Odukoya #89 of the Tennessee Titans warms up prior to the start of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Considering how Odukoya doesn’t even have a reception to his name so far in his career, he isn’t exactly the flashiest signing the Chiefs have ever made. However, he’s proven himself to be a reliable blocker when called upon, and as a practice squad player, a lot would need to go wrong in order for him to emerge as a consistent contributor on offense.

Given the fact that he isn’t taking a practice squad spot away from another player, though, there isn’t much harm in bringing Odukoya to town to see what he’s capable of. In the meantime, Kansas City will continue preparing for its Week 1 action, which will see it square off against the Denver Broncos.