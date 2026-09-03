Travis Kelce Saw Something During Patrick Mahomes’ Comeback That Fans Didn’t See

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that Patrick Mahomes’ comeback from a serious knee injury played a major role in his decision to continue playing.

Mahomes has spent much of 2026 working back from torn ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee, an injury he suffered during the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2025. He underwent surgery the following day.

The quarterback ultimately received full clearance for training camp in July, keeping him on track to achieve the goal he set after surgery: returning for the beginning of the 2026 regular season.

Kelce, however, saw the work Mahomes put in long before his quarterback returned to regular practices.

Travis Kelce Reveals Mahomes Was a ‘Huge Reason’ He Kept Playing

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During the September 2 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce spoke about Mahomes’ recovery and the determination he witnessed from his longtime teammate.

“I could see the determination. I could see the frustration in his mind that it got to this point this year,” Kelce said. “And, you know, that was — that’s a huge reason why I’m still playing the game because I know that guy. Like, I want to be there for that guy, you know, in every aspect of the game.”

Kelce added that Mahomes’ return gives the Chiefs something to look forward to entering a new season.

“And I think that’s — that’s exciting coming into the year,” Kelce said. “We get a fresh start.”

Kelce also addressed Mahomes’ health and return to the practice field. The quarterback wears the special jersey that prevents defenders from making contact with him during practice, but Kelce said protecting the quarterback remains important regardless of whether he is returning from an injury.

“A lot of the season is dictated on how good the quarterback plays, and that’s every team at every level, which is why there’s that golden rule: Don’t touch the quarterback, don’t hit the quarterback, because that’s the guy that’s going to help catapult your team into victory in a lot of different ways,” Kelce said. “And he’s the most important position in football.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Teammates Saw His Determination During Chiefs Rehab

Mahomes did not play during the preseason, creating another challenge before his expected return against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

The only other time Mahomes entered a regular season without taking a preseason snap came in 2020, when the NFL canceled the entire preseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy told reporters that he does not expect the lack of preseason game action to hurt the offense because he and Mahomes worked on their timing throughout the offseason.

“Me and Pat, we’ve kind of been working this offseason, the timing and stuff you need to work on,” Worthy said. “I feel like when it’s time to play, we’ll all be ready.”

Worthy had an up-close look at Mahomes’ rehabilitation as well. He returned to Kansas City early during the summer to work with the quarterback while Mahomes continued rehabbing his knee.

Worthy said Mahomes’ approach set an example for the rest of the Chiefs.

“His will and want-to is beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” Worthy said. “He kind of leads the team in that way. You have your leader leading like that and guys fall behind. He’s just a ‘will’ guy, always willing to work.”