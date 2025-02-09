Tom Brady Sends Patrick Mahomes Clear Warning Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

There are only two NFL quarterbacks who know what it’s like to play in five Super Bowls, and after the February 9 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes II will become the third.

The other two are Hall of Famer John Elway (2-3 in Super Bowls all-time) and the man commonly referred to as “the GOAT,” future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. The latter has started in 10 championship games, winning 7 of them, and he’ll have a front row seat for Mahomes’ fifth being that he’s calling the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt and the full FOX crew.

Joining Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd,” live from New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 59, Brady had a strong message for Mahomes in particular, and it came off as a clear warning toward the three-time Super Bowl MVP and NFL champion. You can read it in its entirety below.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LIX Message to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Championship Losses Are ‘Forever’

“When you lose this game, this is on your resume forever,” Brady noted. “A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss that you’re ever going to be a part of.”

“When I go to Philly and they go ‘Philly Special, Philly Special,’ and I’m at the [New York] Knicks game with my son and Spike Lee, I throw him a ball, and he puts the ball up and catches it on his head like the helmet catch, I mean that was 17 years ago and I’m still living that thing down,” the NFL great explained.

Continuing: “No one remembers the loss I had to Peyton [Manning] in the 2015 Championship Game. No one talks about the 2013 loss to Denver in the Championship Game. [And] no one talks about the loss to the [Baltimore] Ravens in the 2012 AFC Championship Game. They all tell me about the losses in the Super Bowls, though.”

“So, I think the challenging thing, if you look at Patrick [Mahomes] for example, [is] you want to win this game if you’re Patrick. Because if you don’t, you’re 3-2 in Super Bowls, and it’s not a great feeling,” Brady concluded. “So, there is a lot of pressure, certainly from my standpoint as I got older, and I realized the enormity of this game and how important it is to actually win this game.”

As mentioned above, Brady won 7 Super Bowls — a record for NFL quarterbacks — and yet, he still seems to be obsessing over his 3 losses to the New York Giants (twice) and Eagles (once). That’s the true mentality of an all-time winner, and both fortunately and unfortunately for Mahomes, he appears to share that trait.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Hesitate When Being Asked About Loss That ‘Keeps Him Up at Night’

To Brady’s point, Mahomes was asked if there’s a specific loss that “keeps him up at night” this week ahead of Super Bowl 59 — and he answered without hesitation.

“The Super Bowl versus Tampa,” Mahomes replied. Adding that it is a “pretty easy” choice.

Ironically, the Chiefs superstar lost that title game to Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Super Bowl LIX might have even more meaning for Mahomes’ legacy.

No team or quarterback has ever won three straight Super Bowls, and Mahomes and the Chiefs have an opportunity to do so versus the Eagles. To come up just short would likely feel excruciating for all those involved, and who knows if Mahomes will ever get another shot at a three-peat.