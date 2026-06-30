Chiefs Proposed With Trade Idea for Disgruntled All-Pro

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be finished adding to their roster.

They may wait and see how things shake out during training camp before doing so, but making a move before hand would allow the player to get acclimated to the team before the regular season. If it happens, wide receiver could be the position that gets addressed.

Kansas City Chiefs Named Among Best Landing Spots for WR Brandon Aiyuk

The relationship between Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers has deteriorated to the point of no return. It will likely end with the Niners trading Aiyuk, but there’s no concrete timeline for when that might happen. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently made a list of the best potential landing spots for the veteran receiver, and the Chiefs were among them.

“A healthy Aiyuk brings a completely different skill set to take pressure off of Mahomes (Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes) and aging tight end Travis Kelce. This point is particularly important for the 30-year-old signal-caller since he’s coming off a torn ACL and LCL. Furthermore, the Chiefs placed too much on their quarterback’s shoulders last season. As a result, Mahomes experienced his worst season as a starter and old, bad habits reappeared.”

Before tearing his ACL and MCL midway though the 2024 season — which coincidently was against Kansas City — Aiyuk was a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, as well as a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2023. His skillset would fit well in coach Andy Reid’s offense, and he should still have some good years left in him at age 28. Aiyuk was on pace for another 1,000-yard season before getting hurt.

Chiefs Must Weigh Risk/Reward Ratio With Aiyuk

Sobleski went on to pose a hypothetical trade package between the Chiefs and 49ers involving Aiyuk.

“Kansas City is the franchise most willing to take a chance on talent even if major concerns are present. In this case, the organization can invest in a wide receiver who should be motivated by the fact it operates at a Super Bowl standard, while playing alongside the greatest quarterback of his generation. In a twist, the Chiefs send San Francisco’s original sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft in exchange for Kansas City’s seventh-round selection since those two selection were used to complete last year’s Skyy Moore deal.”

Strictly speaking on the compensation, that would be a great deal for Kansas City. When healthy, Aiyuk is one of the best receivers in the NFL. Even if he never gets back in form, losing a sixth-round draft pick isn’t the end of the world. Before the injury, San Francisco could have easily gotten a first-rounder for Aiyuk.

The financial part of the equation would be a bit of a mixed bag for the Chiefs. The 49ers have voided all of Aiyuk’s future guaranteed money due to contract breaches (missing team meetings and activities), so K.C. could move on from Aiyuk after the season without penalty on the salary cap.

However, it would have to pay him $6.3 million in 2026. If Aiyuk doesn’t end up contributing much, that would be a bad deal, especially given that cap space is already tight. If they’re going to take a risk on a receiver coming off an injury, it might make more sense for the Chiefs to wait for Tyreek Hill.