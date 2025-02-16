Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs ‘Should Be Interested’ in AFC Rival Trade for Nick Bolton Replacement

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt.
Getty
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was identified as a potential Nick Bolton replacement with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s no secret that it could be difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs to retain linebacker Nick Bolton in NFL free agency.

Considering the strong possibility he signs elsewhere, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox identified Cincinnati Bengals trade candidate and veteran team leader Germaine Pratt as a potential Bolton replacement.

“The Cincinnati Bengals are set to undergo a defensive overhaul this season, and it would seem that linebacker and team captain Germaine Pratt wants no part of it,” Knox reasoned, noting: “According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Pratt has requested a trade out of Cincinnati.”

Knox also pointed out that the Bengals can save $5.85 million in cap space if they trade Pratt — incurring a lesser dead cap charge of approximately $2.33 million — but he failed to mention that Cincy could shed the same amount of space by releasing him at any point of the offseason.

That could be the more likely route for Pratt to end up in Kansas City, given the AFC rivalry between the two franchises in recent years. Although, a trade would not be out of the question if the Chiefs enticed the Bengals with a better offer than other potential suitors.

Like Bolton, Pratt would bring experience, leadership and sound tackling at a more affordable salary than their impending free agent.

Per Knox, “[Pratt] racked up 143 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2024 and has played at least 15 games in all six of his pro campaigns.”

Given the veteran’s track record, and with Bolton potentially pricing out elsewhere, Knox concluded that the Chiefs “should be interested” in Pratt if he becomes available.

Bengals Have 3 Massive Financial Decisions to Make

Pratt was a quality starter for an otherwise lousy Bengals defense in 2024. Needless to say, you might be asking yourself why Cincinnati would give up one of their key linchpins on the defensive side when that is their biggest area of need.

There are a few reasons for this. Knox already mentioned that Pratt himself wants out, but the why is also important here.

Pratt was a long-time disciple of former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was fired this offseason. To Knox’s credit, he highlighted the Indianapolis Colts as the Chiefs’ top competition for Pratt should he leave Cincy — mainly because Anarumo was hired by Indy.

Then there’s the Bengals’ financial situation. Every little bit helps when you’re facing some of the contract decisions that this Cincinnati front office is in 2025.

“The Bengals could use all of the cap space they can get while pondering new contracts for players like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson,” Knox reminded.

Those three massive financial decisions will likely shape the Bengals’ next five seasons, and they must make each of them very soon.

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Projected to Make $12.3 Million Per Year in NFL Free Agency

It can sometimes be difficult to project how much the middle linebacker position will earn in free agency. Roquan Smith represents the current all-time leader in AAV, with a contract that pays him $20 million per year.

According to Spotrac, Bolton isn’t expected to break that record or even come all that close, with a projected market value of $12.3 million per year.

Obviously, that number is up for debate. Bolton is a young, instinctual linebacker that comes from a championship culture. He has his flaws — like his inconsistency in pass coverage — but he’s also a leader on and off the field who is due for a major pay raise at age 25 in March.

If Bolton were to make what Spotrac is currently estimating, he’d become the seventh highest paid linebacker in the sport.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

