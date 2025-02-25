Travis Kelce’s Retirement Outlook Gets Major Update After GM’s Comments

Travis Kelce‘s retirement plans dominated much of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offseason chatter. Whilst the future Hall of Fame tight end is not quite the star he was a couple of years ago, he still remains one of the elite tight ends in the game.

And amidst news coming in that Kelce may be “leaning towards” staying, it seems as if things all point to the 7 x All-Pro returning to the team after all.

Chiefs’ general manager, Brett Veach, in his combine press conference on Tuesday, outlined his belief that all signs point to Kelce wanting to stay, stating that the 3 x Super Bowl champion seems “fired up“.

Brett Veach on Travis Kelce’s future: He still has that fire and we went into the offseason under the assumption he’ll be back in 2025 pic.twitter.com/Ptn2OQ1Uxi — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 25, 2025

Speaking to the media, Veach notes that he expects Kelce to stay on with the organization in 2025.

“How we left at the end of the season [two weeks ago] is that he was fired up, he has one more year under contract, still think he has that fire, desire to play. As far as I’m concerned, there is no deadline, I think we left it as he’d be back, and we’re excited to get him back and get him going.”

