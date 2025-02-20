Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Retirement Update: Insider Reveals Growing ‘Sense’ Around NFL

  • 458 Views
  • 13 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Getty
Will Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce retire in 2025?

All eyes around Kansas City are currently on Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce as he mulls an official NFL retirement — but February 19 brought some hope.

While speaking with the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, The Athletic’s lead NFL insider Dianna Russini provided a very telling update on Kelce.

“You know, I can tell you from just having a few conversations with people around the league over the last few days, there’s definitely a sense that Travis [Kelce] is going to try to play more [football],” Russini told Eisen.

“I haven’t heard anyone say — ‘Yeah, he’s really struggling with what he wants to do,’” the insider continued. Relaying that people feel he’s “definitely leaning more towards” returning for the 2025 campaign.

“That can of course change,” Russini made sure to add, noting that it’s Kelce’s decision at the end of the day.

Finally, she concluded that “for this Chiefs operation looking to move forward here, I think they feel pretty good that Travis [Kelce] has got a little bit more left in him.”

NFL Analyst Urges Chiefs to Ask Less of Travis Kelce If He Does Not Retire in 2025

Kelce has made it clear that he only wants to keep playing football if he feels that he can still contribute and perform at a high level. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean filling up the stat sheet, but it does mean having an impact.

Even in a down year in 2024, no person can argue that Kelce did not impact games.

Just think about how often Rashee Rice was left open early in the year due to Kelce, or DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Worthy later on. How about Noah Gray’s emergence in two-TE sets? Or Kelce’s growing prowess as a blocker?

Point is, Kelce was certainly a huge part of the Chiefs’ 15-win season, but if he does return, FOX Sports analyst Ralph Vacchiano urged KC to lessen his role.

“The Chiefs have reportedly given their 35-year-old, Hall of Fame-bound tight end a month to make a decision on his future, so they know going into free agency what they have to do,” Vacchiano wrote on February 19. “What is already clear, though, is that Kelce has been on a steep decline the last two seasons, and was a shell of his old self with a career-low 8.5 yards per catch in 2025 (97-823).”

“He is still a focal point of the Chiefs’ offense and a favorite of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs need to decide if that’s a wise strategy if Kelce wants to play another season,” the analyst went on. “[Kelce] was targeted 133 times by Mahomes in the regular season — 35 more times than anyone else. It might be time to start working in another tight end (Noah Gray was only targeted 49 times) or finding a true No. 1 receiver and making him the focus of the offense instead.”

Rashee Rice’s Chiefs Return & Xavier Worthy’s Continued Development Will Help Take the Pressure off Travis Kelce

Two players will be integral in doing what Vacchiano is suggesting, let’s say Kelce does run it back for at least one more year. Those Chiefs are wide receivers Rice and Worthy.

The two recent draft picks headline the next generation of Kansas City playmakers, and Rice’s chemistry with Mahomes was as Kelce-like as anything Chiefs fans have seen before his injury.

Worthy also picked it up down the stretch, earning the trust of his quarterback. If that continues, and if Rice can stay on the field — a question which includes his off-the-field issues — Kelce should have a lot less pressure in 2025.

Now, pressure may not be the reason Kelce calls it quits, but it would help knowing he doesn’t have to be the straw that stirs the drink. Who knows, it might even make one final ride off into the sunset that much more fun watching some of his teammates carry him for a change.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Travis Kelce Retirement Update: Insider Reveals Growing ‘Sense’ Around NFL

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x