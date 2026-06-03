Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Team Up for Exciting Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, ESPN analyst Jason Kelce, remain incredibly busy during the offseason.

Aside from Travis and Taylor Swift’s upcoming summer wedding, where Jason is presumably the best man, the 11-time Pro Bowler traveled with his future bride to London and then to Greece for Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis‘ luxurious nuptials.

Swift and Kelce also made a surprise appearance in his hometown of Cleveland to catch Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

As for Jason, who shares four daughters with wife Kylie Kelce, he recently hosted the third annual (Be) Philly Foundation Golf Tournament, which raises funds for local youth communities.

Jason and Travis reunited in Augusta for the 2026 Masters, where Jason covered the beloved Par 3 Contest for ESPN. Through it all, they continue to host their weekly podcast, “New Heights.” Ahead of this week’s episode, which features Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as a guest, they teamed up for another exciting announcement.

Travis & Jason Kelce Launched a ‘New Heights’ Sandal With OluKai

Jason and Travis proved they make a great team as the majority owners of Garage Beer, and now, they’ve teamed up to launch a limited-edition men’s sandal with OluKai.

Mea Ola sandal is inspired by their “New Heights” podcast and the their illustrious respective NFL careers. Jason retired after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

“Crafted with full-grain leathers that nod to vintage pigskins and classic helmets, the sandal features decorative stitching and details that echo traditional football lacing and paneling. Custom details include the brothers’ signatures and a “New Heights Equipment Co.” stamp,” the press release states.

For the 92%ers looking to snag a pair of the $160 sandals, they go on sale on June 9 at the Kelce Clubhouse on Amazon and OluKai’s website.

The Kelces likely never imagined designing their own shoe together after launching their podcast in 2022. However, after “New Heights” popularity exponentially grew each year, the brothers reportedly inked a deal with Amazon’s Wondery for over $100 million in August 2024.

Travis Kelce Lined Up Numerous Side Ventures as He Enters What’s Likely His Final Season in the NFL

While Travis is focused on getting ready for what’s likely his last season in the NFL, and preparing to marry the love of his life, who happens to be the biggest pop star on the planet, he remains involved in numerous side ventures.

The 11-time Pro Bowler became the newest investor and strategic partner for Sleep Number and signed on to become the new brand ambassador for Six Flags. Earlier in the offseason, designer Tommy Hilfiger announced the 36-year-old as their new global ambassador.