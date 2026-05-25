Travis Kelce’s Manager Sums Up Taylor Swift Double Date Night

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made their NBA game debut as a couple at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

While Swift has previously supported the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, she kept things neutral in a $169 black Stella McCartney chain top and a $1,990 Stella McCartney jacket in Cleveland. Kelce clearly supported his hometown team in a Cavaliers hat and shirt.

The Knicks dominated the Cavs 121-108. Despite the lopsided score, the Chiefs star did his best to keep the crowd’s spirits up at Rocket Arena.

During the fourth quarter, the 11-time Pro Bowler chugged a beer while Swift’s song, “Are You Ready for It?” played in the background. Fans wondered on social media how wild it must be to go to an NBA playoff game and find out you’re sitting next to Swift. However, the woman sitting next to Kelce’s future wife was no stranger.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Attended the Cavaliers-Knicks Game With Aaron Eanes, His Wife, Amanda

Swifties immediately recognized the lady sitting next to Swift as Amanda Santa, wife of Aaron Eanes, one of Kelce’s managers. They are a staple at Chiefs games throughout the season and a part of the 11-time Pro Bowler’s inner circle.

Fans can definitely expect Eanes and his wife to be guests at the famous couple’s wedding, which will reportedly take place on July 3 in New York City.

Eanes manages Kelce alongside his brother, Andre Eanes. They’ve all known each other since they were students at the University of Cincinnati. After the Cavaliers fell to 0-3 in the ECF Finals series, Eanes sent a message about their experience at the game.

He shared a courtside photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “At least we had fun!! Cavs in 7 🫠.”

It’s Unclear if Travis Kelce Will Join Taylor Swift at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

With Swift and Kelce making so many public appearances lately, you never know where they might show up next. Despite being nominated for eight awards, however, the pop star is skipping the American Music Awards on May 25.

Her next confirmed appearance is the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jun 11. Sources told Page Six that she’s “planning to attend the ceremony with her family,” and “will perform a song at the Broadway Marriott Marquis event as well.”

Kelce has mandatory minicamp in Kansas City from June 9 to June 11, so it’s unclear if he’ll make it back to New York City for the event. Players who don’t report face fines for their absence, however, there’s a chance Kelce may be able to get released early on the last day and make it to see his fiancée perform