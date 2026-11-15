Chiefs Make Travis Kelce Announcement Before TE Exits Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they’ll play without superstar running back Kenneth Walker on Sunday.

Walker, who’s been the backbone of their offense with 159 carries for 872 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games, is out with a groin injury. In his absence, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look to rookie running back Emmett Johnson to step up, along with his most reliable weapon over the past decade, tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce had a huge game during Kansas City’s 35- 12 win over the New York Jets last week. He led with a team-high 72 receiving yards and scored a rushing touchdown, his 108th career score. The 37-year-old made NFL history, moving past Rob Gronkowski for third all-time most total touchdowns by a tight end.

The Chiefs Announced a ‘Mind-Blowing Milestone’ for Travis Kelce Before He Left Game With an Ankle Injury

During the Chiefs’ first offensive drive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kelce recorded his 200th consecutive game with at least one reception.

Following his 23-yard catch-and-run, however, Kelce was slow to get up after getting tackled. He went to the sideline and winced in pain due to his ankle getting trampled. ESPN’s Nate Taylor wrote, “It appears that Travis Kelce is now getting his ankle retaped.”

KMBC 9 Len Jennings posted, “He tried to re-enter the game, but turned around before he made the hurdle and headed for the sideline.”

Fans struggled to celebrate Kelce’s milestone without a firm update on his injury. One fan posted, “yeah and those [expletives] almost took his ankle out.” Another fan commented, “Hope Kelce is alright 🙏.” One man begged, “Shut him down. He needs to rest that ankle.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Is Officially Questionable to Return Against the Falcons

NFL reporter James Palmer then posted, “Travis Kelce has gone to the locker room with his left ankle injury and TE Jared Wiley carted to the locker room with a right ankle injury.” The are both questionable to return.

Kelce’s been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks. The 11-time Pro Bowler suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. However, he’s been able to power through each week and start.