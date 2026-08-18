Travis Kelce Announces Career News Before Rumored Final Season

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is locked in on preparing for the 2026 NFL season. While some analysts may brush him off as washed at age 36, his stats from last year tell a much different story.

Kelce led the team in targets (108), receptions (76), yards (851), and touchdowns (5). However, personal stats don’t matter a lot to the 11-time Pro Bowler. A major reason he decided to return is that he couldn’t leave after the Chiefs finished 6-11, missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

He signed what’s essentially a one-year, fully guaranteed $12 million contract with the Chiefs in March. While the three-time Super Bowl MVP is rumored to be entering the final season of his NFL career, he’s already figuring out a way to help the next generation of athletes.

Travis Kelce Helps Launch a New NIL Matchmaking Agency for College Athletes

While Kelce graduated from the University of Cincinnati before “name, image and likeness” deals were allowed, he understands the importance of the right branding.

Kelce is teaming with Publicis Group and his commercial representation, 3 Arts Entertainment, to launch Tekta, a consulting NIL and activation service. “Many of our clients are looking for ways to connect with customers at a local level, while also delivering scale and laddering up to a regional or national program,” Suzy Deering, CEO, Publicis Sports, in a statement to Variety.

“This has been challenging—if not impossible—to do from a brand standpoint, given all the pain points. Through the unique combination of Publicis Sports, Travis and 3 Arts Sports, we’re able to bring our strengths together to do this seamlessly for our clients.”

As for Kelce, “I am excited to leverage my lived experience and professional perspective to help close the gap for brands and athletes alike. Streamlining the process will allow everyone to fully realize the potential of engaging across the board, including the significant opportunity that lies in those untapped sports and undiscovered personalities.”

Making Tekta a long-term asset for athletes, “Tekta plans to layer in education on branding, partnership fundamentals and financial literacy, along with longer-term support around career and brand development,” Sports Business Journal reported. “Athletes will also gain access to vetted national opportunities and clearer deal terms through 3 Arts Sports.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce’s Career Side Ventures are Plentiful

Much like his wife, Taylor Swift is famous for never not working, Kelce is very much on the same page. During this past offseason alone, Kelce became an investor and strategic partner for Sleep Number, a new brand ambassador for Six Flags, and a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.

With his older brother, Jason Kelce, he continues to co-host the wildly popular “New Heights” podcast, which raked in $35 million last year alone. The Kelce brothers also co-own Garage Beer.

Kelce also gives back to the community through his foundation, Operation Breakthrough, and 87 and Running. Along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he’s part owner of the Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime.