Travis Kelce Gets Great Career News Amid Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having one epic year off the field. Kelce married Taylor Swift in what his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, described as an “absolutely magical” evening at Madison Square Garden.

Over the past few months, Kelce became the newest investor and strategic partner for Sleep Number and signed on as the new brand ambassador for Six Flags. In April, Tommy Hilfiger announced the 36-year-old will be their new global ambassador.

Throughout all his new career ventures, Kelce continues to co-host the “New Heights” podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce. The podcast was an immediate success after launching in 2022. As their popularity exponentially grew, the Kelce brothers inked a deal with Amazon’s Wondery for over $100 million in August 2024.

Financially speaking, “New Heights” continues to reach new heights.

Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Podcast Raked in $35 Million Last Year

Travis and Jason’s podcast crisscrossed between sports and entertainment this past season. Their star-studded guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, George Clooney, Tina Fey, Rory McIlroy, Prince William, Charlize Theron, Caitlin Clark, Allen Iverson, and more.

Forbes released its list of “The Highest Paid Podcasters of 2026” on July 30, and “New Heights” ranked No. 7 overall, with $35 million earned between June 2025 and June 2026.

No. 1 is Joe Rogan, who raked in a staggering $82 million last year, $12 million more than Coogan & Hays, who earned $70 million. Coming in at No. 3 is Steven Bartlett with his “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

The Kelce brothers, co-owners of Garage Beer, are also thriving with their day jobs. Jason reportedly signed a three-year, $24 million broadcasting deal with ESPN after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

Travis recently inked a one-year, $12 million contract with the Chiefs in what’s believed to be his final year in the NFL.

‘New Heights’ Made It Into The Guinness World Records Following Taylor Swift’s Podcast Appearance

Swift’s appearance on “New Heights” drew record-breaking viewership numbers. The show’s official X account posted on August 26, 2025, “NEW NEWS… we’re officially Guinness World Record holders 👀.”

Guinness World Records reported, “With a total of 1.3 million, it pulled in the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube on 13 August. At the time of writing, the episode ‘Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life of a Showgirl’ has been viewed more than 20 million times on the platform.

“The two-hour long episode was a real rarity for fans. It’s been years since Taylor has sat down for an interview this in-depth.”

Swifties couldn’t believe the record-breaking number came in at 1.3 million, as the singer’s lucky number is 13. Making this podcast episode even more special, Travis proposed to the pop star after they finished recording.

Kelce got down on one knee in the backyard of his Missouri mansion. The famous couple waited two weeks before announcing the exciting news to the world.

“Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,” Travis reflected on “New Heights” earlier this month. He called that episode “one to remember.”