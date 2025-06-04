Travis Kelce Announces Surprise Career Goal—And Taylor Swift Is Involved

It’s wild to think that Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift are going strong nearly two years into their relationship, but neither one of them seems to be cooling off at all. The two started dating in the summer of 2023 but kept it tight-lipped for a while, because they obviously didn’t want all the press unless the relationship seemed to be heading in the right direction. Then, Swift and Kelce went public on Sept. 24, 2023, when she went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

There was lots of hoopla around Swift attending that first Chiefs game, and that hasn’t settled down, either. Whenever she heads to a Chiefs game to support Kelce, there’s always plenty of media attention.

Now, Kelce is supporting Swift in her latest career news, and he has revealed a surprising career goal that he has, too.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs Has Unexpected Career Aspiration

During the June 4 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason, Travis talked about Swift buying back her masters. On Friday, May 31, Swift released a statement explaining that she had officially purchased her masters and now has full control over her first six albums.

Swift lost control of her masters in 2019, when Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Records, which gave him full rights over her first six albums. Then, Braun sold the masters to Shamrock Capital for more than $300 million in 2020.

“Shout out to Tay Tay,” Travis said on the podcast. “Just bought all of her music back so it’s finally hers.”

He made the comment after Shaquille O’Neal, who was the week’s guest, revealed that Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” is his “favorite song in the world.” Travis noted of that song that Swift “just got that song back, too.”

Here’s where the new gig comes in. During the conversation, Kelce also announced that he would like to DJ a set of Taylor Swift’s music to hope up her “Swifties.”

Travis Kelce the club DJ? Stranger things have happened. Seeing him spin a set of Swift songs would be pretty incredible.

Taylor Swift Is Back With Her Love: Music

In the post Swift shared on May 31, she gushed over the feeling of getting her masters back.

“To say this is my biggest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it,” Swift stated on her website. “To my fans, you know how important this has been to me—so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor’s version. The passionate support you should those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music.”

She added, “I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

It’s sweet how Travis is so supportive of his lady getting her masters and having full control over them for the first time in her life. Now, we wait and see if DJ Travis ever happens.