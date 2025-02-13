Travis Kelce Apologizes for ‘Tough’ Super Bowl Loss

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apologized for the team’s Super Bowl 2025 loss on his podcast on February 12. He also spoke positively about the future and the support he has from family and friends.

“This sport can humble you so fast,” Kelce told his brother on a February 12 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“My life is still beautiful,” Travis Kelce said. “I come home to an amazing household of family and friends that absolutely love me, that’s the beauty of going through a hard time like this.”

“I love my teammates, I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I’m sorry for how it ended. I have a beautiful life man,” he continued. “I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything I do, and they were all there, cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday.”

Travis Kelce Described the Super Bowl Loss as a ‘Tough Pill to Swallow’

Kelce opened up about the difficulty of losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s a hard reality,” Kelce told Jason. “It just wasn’t our day. Couldn’t find a lick of momentum.”

“As much as I would like to think we could have done things differently, I just didn’t feel at the end of it that it was meant to be,” he added.

There was one topic that Kelce didn’t touch; Travis Kelce steered clear of discussing his girlfriend Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl.

“The biggest thing is after the game I still had over 50 something plus of my best friends and my family and my loved ones and everyone who has supported me throughout my life that was there to make it at least not feel like the worst day of my life,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce Also Discussed Whether He’s Planning to Retirement

Travis Kelce also discussed the possibility that he could retire, although he didn’t commit either way to decision on that.

“Right now I’m just kicking everything down the road,” Kelce said to Jason. “I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now the biggest decision is being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches.”

Jason Kelce also praised his brother during the podcast discussion.

“You broke the most catches in Super Bowl history,” said Jason Kelce. “At the end of the day, it’s just another thing that cements you as one of the best players ever to play in the NFL.”

“I wasn’t the best that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected. And I put a lot of that on myself as, you know, the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl,” Travis Kelce said.