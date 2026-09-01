Travis Kelce Makes It Official Months After Fans Spotted a Mysterious New Addition

Travis Kelce has officially confirmed one of the biggest mysteries surrounding his growing family with Taylor Swift: He is a dog dad.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end introduced his fluffy white dog in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2026 campaign after months of speculation that he and Swift had added a puppy to their household. Tommy Hilfiger confirmed to People that the dog appearing alongside Kelce in the campaign is his own pet, marking the pup’s first public appearance with the NFL star.

The reveal also comes nearly a month after Heavy reported on August 3 that the dog was allegedly named Wendy. Kelce and Swift have not publicly confirmed the dog’s name, but the reported choice has an interesting connection to one of Kelce’s favorite childhood movies.

Travis Kelce’s Tommy Hilfiger Campaign Finally Confirms the Dog Rumors

Kelce, 36, stars in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2026 campaign, which was filmed at New York City’s Plaza Hotel. The Chiefs star appears alongside several familiar faces, including Gigi Hadid, Frances Tiafoe and Carmelo Anthony.

His four-legged costar, however, answers a question fans have been asking for months.

During the campaign video, Kelce enters one of the Plaza Hotel’s rooms to drop off his bags. His fluffy white dog is waiting for him and looks up at Kelce before joining him for a cuddle on the couch.

Kelce also spoke about filming the New York-themed campaign, which features Ace Frehley’s cover of “New York Groove.”

“Tommy brought us into his world at The Plaza for this, and it doesn’t get more classic New York than that,” Kelce said in a statement. “There’s a magic to this city, and I love that you never know who or what’s around the corner. We had a blast tapping into that unique energy with a cast who truly embody the vibes that make this city so special.”

Fans first began speculating that Kelce had a dog earlier in 2026, before his July 3 wedding to Swift. Social media footage appeared to show a fluffy white dog getting out of one of Swift’s vehicles.

Heavy Previously Reported Travis Kelce’s Dog Is Allegedly Named Wendy

Heavy first reported on August 3 that the newest member of the Kelce-Swift household was allegedly named Wendy.

According to a DeuxMoi report, the newlyweds’ dog is named Wendy. Kelce and Swift have yet to publicly reveal the pup’s name, but the reported moniker quickly drew attention because of Kelce’s well-documented love for the 1993 movie “The Sandlot.”

Wendy Peffercorn, played by Marley Shelton, is the lifeguard who becomes the object of Squints’ affection in the movie.

Kelce talked about Wendy during a May 2025 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, as they prepared to rewatch “The Sandlot.”

Jason questioned whether Wendy would be as memorable to them as adults.

“You’re gonna watch it and be like, ‘Alright, she was hot,’” Jason said.

When Jason joked about judging the character years later, Travis laughed and responded, “I already know you’re hot.”

Kelce’s official dog-dad reveal comes as he prepares for a busy September. The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14 to begin their regular-season home schedule.

Before that, Kelce and Jason are preparing for the September 2 premiere of season 5 of “New Heights.”