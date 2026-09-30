Travis Kelce Credits Chiefs Legend for Shaping His Leadership

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has greatly evolved throughout his 14-year NFL career.

His talent was apparent right off the bat, and he developed into the best tight end in the league in a short amount of time. Kelce has also matured a lot as a leader, teammate, and overall person outside of football.

Travis Kelce Credits Former Kansas City Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe for Shaping His Leadership

Bowe took to social media on Monday to reveal that Kelce gave him the jersey he wore during the Chiefs’ Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, which Bowe was in attendance for.

During the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce discussed how Bowe taught him to be a great teammate.

“He was the OG in the locker room and the offense in my early years,” Kelce said about Bowe. “Really showed me what it was to be a great teammate. Somebody who just loved the game of football and loved the atmosphere of being a pro and living out your dreams. He instilled that in everybody in the building, man. You can’t find a single person on this Earth that has anything bad to say about Dwayne Bowe, and who he was in the building. To see him coming back to games still and ask me for a jersey — I’m honored, brother.”

Dwayne Bowe Was a Bright Spot for Chiefs During Tough Years

Bowe was a first-round pick by the Chiefs in 2007, and was named the Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year award that season. 2010 was the best year of Bowe’s career, catching 72 passes for 1,162 yards and 15 touchdowns – earning him Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Bowe finished his Chiefs career with 7,155 receiving yards, good for the fourth-most in team history. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards three times, and ranks third all-time for the Chiefs in receptions (532) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (44).

Unfortunately, Bowe quickly fizzled out of the NFL after he left Kansas City. He signed a two-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2015, but appeared in just seven games and only caught five passes. Bowe was released after that season, and retired after signing a one-day contract with the Chiefs.