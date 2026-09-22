Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Make Crystal Clear Why 2026 Chiefs Are Different

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 2-0 start in 2026.

That is already one-third of their win total from 2025. They have the No. 1 overall ranked offense in the NFL, placing second in rushing and fifth in passing. Defensively, the Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest yards in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Credits Improved Team Comradery for Success in 2026

The Chiefs’ coaching staff prioritized discipline and attention to detail during the offseason. That has brought the team closer together, which has led to success on the field. While speaking to the media after Kansas City’s Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Mahomes explained that the team comradery is much improved from 2025.

“Guys are just coming together,” Mahomes said. “I wouldn’t say that we weren’t like that last year, but I feel like this team is closer. I don’t know if it’s because we have a lot of young guys and we’ve all come together knowing that we have to show who we are and who we think we can be. You can tell guys truly care about each other — offense and defense. Whenever something bad happens on the defense, the offense is like ‘we’re going to pick you up,’ and vice-versa.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Echoes Patrick Mahomes’ Sentiment

Kelce looks reinvigorated in his 14th NFL season, recording 12 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown through the first two games of 2026. He is still Mahomes’ go-to target, and continues to be a yards-after-catch machine. After Sunday night’s game, Kelce also spoke about how tightly knit the Chiefs are this season and how it’s led to a winning start.

“Guys were playing their tails off for the guys next to them,” Kelce said. “That’s why I love this team right now. We’re in the zone right now where everyone is feeding off each other. And it’s only making us better, and it’s making us play harder for each other. There was never a doubt we were going to get that win (against Indianapolis) right there. We were just hoping that we would get it a little earlier than we did.”