Chief TE Travis Kelce’s Dad Claims X Banned Him for Life

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enjoyed a preseason getaway at girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s Rhode Island mansion over the weekend. According to the Daily Mail, Kelce’s older brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, joined the couple at the singer’s $17 million seaside estate.

While the Kelce brothers kick back on vacation, their father, Ed Kelce, shared a frustrating complaint. Ed posted an article on his Facebook page citing a report from The Sunday Times‘ that claimed, “A gun-selling network linked to Iranian-backed militants has been openly trading weapons on Elon Musk’s platform X.”

Ed shared the report and wrote, “Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I’m banned for life and they won’t say why, just a generic ‘Terms Of Service’ violation.”

While it’s unclear what Ed might’ve done to violate X’s Terms of Service, Musk updated the platform’s ToS in 2023. In addition to cracking down on data scraping, Mashable’s Matt Binder wrote of the new changes, “The ToS summary also highlights that X can terminate a user’s account for a variety of reasons, such as ‘prolonged inactivity, risk of legal exposure, or commercial inviability.”

X states in Section 4 of the ToS, “The Services evolve constantly. As such, the Services may change from time to time, at our discretion. We may stop (permanently or temporarily) providing the Services or any features within the Services to you or to users generally.”

Travis Kelce Joked About How His Dad’s Social Media Usage on Facebook

During an appearance on “Bussin’ With the Boys” in June, Kelce, 34, opened up about his father’s social media activity.

“Do you know what he’ll do? He’ll see some wild [expletive] come across and be like, ‘What the [expletive] is this?'” the All-Pro tight end recalled. “It’ll be something so [expletive] out of the blue, like something about me and Taylor, he’s like, ‘Hey, what the? Are you guys OK?’”

“I’m like, ‘Dad, get the [expletive] off Facebook, Dad. Are you [expletive] kidding me?’ That’s his search engine, yeah.”

Kelce, who signed a revamped two-year, $34.25 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason, makes fun of his father quite a bit. However, it’s all in good fun. During an episode of “New Heights” back in October, Kelce and his brother joked about the first time Ed met Swift.

“If you see Dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going,” Jason said. Travis added that it was “terrifying” thinking about what they were talking about. “I feel terrible for Taylor,” Travis quipped. However, he then added that Ed was “the best [expletive] dad in the world. “We’re saying this just because we love to rag on the big guy.”

Travis Kelce Seemed to Confirm ‘So High School’ Delivered a Nod to His Father, Ed Kelce

While deciphering the lyrics of Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” fans believed the singer delivered a shoutout to Ed Kelce. The 14-time Grammy winner sings in “So High School” — “I feel like laughing in the middle of practice/Do that impression you did of your dad again.”

Several hours after the song’s release on April 19, “New Heights” appeared to confirm the rumors by sharing a clip of the brothers ribbing Ed on their show.

A fan account responded, “Congrats that Travis & his dad have made it to his Taylor’s album.” Another Swiftie wrote, “I see you’ve listened to so high school 😏.”

The fact there are references to Kelce at all comes as a surprise. Swift said in her acceptance speech after winning the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album that she’d secretly been sitting on “TTPD” for two years, long before she started dating the guy on the Chiefs. However, if anyone could find the time to write and record new songs while also touring the world on a sold-out tour — it’s Swift.