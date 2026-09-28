Travis Kelce Delivers ‘Hard’ Message to Team After Chiefs Win

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce turns 37 next month, but he’s still one of the backbones of the team’s offense.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only targeted Kelce twice in Week 3, but he caught both passes for a total of 59 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes and Kelce have now connected on 61 total touchdowns, the most scores between a quarterback and pass catcher in franchise history.

Kansas City’s 24-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins wasn’t exactly pretty. The game was a lot closer than what the final scoreboard showed against one of the weakest teams in the NFL.

While there were a lot of errors, Kelce sent a strong message about how the team needs to move forward.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Is Proud of His Team, ‘It’s Hard to Win in This League’

Kelce made it clear he didn’t want the team’s misfires to kill their vibe or weigh down their achievements.

“Don’t let the imperfections hide some of the excitement and happiness,” he told the locker room, the Kansas City Star reported. “We’re 3-0, and it’s hard to win in this league. I’m proud of everybody in here for getting to this point.”

That doesn’t mean the 11-time Pro Bowler isn’t looking to improve before next week. “We’re always constantly working to get better here. That’s always been my focus… I’m my own worst critic,” he told reporters during his postgame press conference. “Everything outside of this building is just noise — respectively, guys.

“We may not be putting up much points as we want to, but at the same time, we’re 3-0. So, we must be doing something right.”

Mahomes is on the same page. “We’re not going to be mad about winning,” he said. “You have to enjoy every single one of them, enjoy the plane ride back, everything like that. But I know we can be better. If we want to get to where we want to go, we have to continue to get better and better.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Dismisses Any Questions Over His Physicality

When asked how his body is feeling, “I’m ready to rock, baby,” the 14-year NFL veteran answered without hesitation. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared how Kelce showed up in fantastic shape this offseason, even giving credit to his wife, Taylor Swift, whom he married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

After the Chiefs defeated the Colts in Week 2, during which Kelce caught 9-of-11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, “Listen, Trav worked his tail off,” Reid said. “He likes his surrounding cast too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part — and he takes a lot of pride in that.

Some people “questioned with the wedding and all that [Kelce] he’d be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time,” Reid continued. “But he works his rear end off, and I think Taylor, you know, you’re putting on four-hour shows, you’ve got to work hard too. I’m sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there too.”

Next up, the Chiefs face the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.