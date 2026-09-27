Taylor Swift Rumor Turns Heads After Travis Kelce’s Big Game

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated after taking down the Miami Dolphins 24-10 in Week 3. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce set the tone for the matchup, connecting with a 48-yard catch on the very first snap.

Mahomes found Kelce, 36, in the end zone in the fourth quarter, marking the veteran’s second touchdown of the season.

While Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, is typically cheering him on at the game, the singer didn’t attend the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Swift is expected to attend MTV’s Video Music Awards, which airs live from Los Angeles on September 27. The singer, who dropped her new four-song EP on Friday, racked up 11 nominations, including two social award nods. She will also receive their first-ever Artist Director Honors, making her the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

The award goes to artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” and “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.”

While it’s a big day for Swift and Kelce, a rumor regarding the pop star’s inaugural award emerged before the VMA ceremony kicked off.

VMAs Executive Producer Admits the Idea for the Artist Director Honors ‘Came From External’

VMAs executive Bruce Gillmer spoke about how they wanted to make The Artist Director Honors “an extension of Vanguard,” in an interview with AP Entertainment. “And in many ways, even larger in stature because it was an idea. Quite frankly, the kernel of the idea came from external. I’ll leave it at that.”

The cryptic statement caused a stir as numerous viewers assumed that Swift and her team were the “external” force. One fan commented, “External 😂😂 why would her team ask for an award for her oml.” Another person wrote, “Oh he’s messy for that external comment😂😂.” Another fan wrote, “she bought the award, I’m crying.”

The rumor also spread on X. One person surmised, “So basically it was Taylor Swift’s idea for that stupid ass Artist director VMA award and she paid for it.”

However, there’s no proof behind the rumor. Other fans clapped back at the idea that the 14-time Grammy winner and her team somehow forced the award into existence. One TikTok user wrote, “Taylor Swift’s directorial debut was ‘The Man’ a song about how women’s achievements are constantly minimized. Now she’s breaking records for directing, and critics are proving her point all over again by calling it a handout.”

Another person posted, “So external means Taylor Swift and her team? You really think she cares about VMA? Noone cares about it. She cares so deeply about Grammy, sure… but VMA? Really? She won the most prestigious award 4 times, most in history, so pls give it a rest.”

Taylor Swift First Thought of Premiering Her New Music Video at the VMAs in March

Long before CBS and MTV announced the Artist Director Honors in August, Swift already had the VMAs on her mind. Swift shared a video about wanting to premiere the “Patient Zero” music video, which stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Ferrel, on TV. The clip is from March 2026.

She says, “Seeing the way Chivo has lit this… I’m kinda of like like rethinking the release of the video, like I need to figure out a way to get this on tv or something. I’m like Ethan — Google when are the VMAs?”

Swift previously took home the directing award at the VMAs for “The Man,” “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Fortnight.” Therefore, it makes sense Swift was at the top of producers’ minds when it came to who should get the inaugural Director Honors.

“Right away you see Taylor, multiple nominees for director,” Gillmer told AP Entertainment. “She’s won four. And you’re like, you know what? This is a good year to launch this idea.”