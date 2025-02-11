Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Resurfaces in FaceTime Video After Big Super Bowl Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
travis kelce
Getty
Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce resurfaced in a FaceTime video with the “Chainsmokers” after his big Super Bowl loss.

The video was widely shared on X. “Travis facetiming The Chainsmokers last night,” wrote one X user who shared it.

In the video, Kelce is smiling and does not appear to be too down from the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Page Six, the video shows Kelce having a “low-key” night in a hotel room instead of going to a Super Bowl afterparty. His girlfriend Taylor Swift could not be seen in the video.

According to Page Six, the video also featured Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the duo who perform as the “Chainsmokers.”

“I just played your (expletive) party,” Taggart told Kelce in the video.

“Dom is here too,” Kelce said, showing that he was with Australian DJ Dom Dolla, according to Page Six.

According to The New York Post, the party referenced was likely the Super Bowl afterparty. However, the New York Post noted that Kelce appeared to be standing in a kitchen. Indeed, pots and pans could be glimpsed in the background of the video.

Fans were happy to see a smiling Kelce was doing okay in the video. “Proof of life. Thank you,” wrote one person on X.

Travis Kelce Skipped the Super Bowl Afterparty, the Report Says

According to Page Six, Kelce didn’t make any Super Bowl afterparties after the lopsided Eagles victory.

“Most of the players skipped the afterparty, including Travis and Patrick,” a source told Page Six, referring to Eagles Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Everyone just went back to their rooms or AirBNBs and just stayed in,” the source told Page Six. That news comes after both Kelce and Swift had rough nights, Kelce on the field and Swift in the stands, where she was booed by Eagle fans on viral video.

According to Page Six, the Super Bowl afterparty “was primarily attended by players’ friends and family members,” and Quavo and Machine Gun Kelly performed.

Fans Weighed in on the FaceTime Video With Positive Comments for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

GettyKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is riding high as he approaches yet another Super Bowl, but he did get some not-so-great news.

Many fans weighed in on social media comment threads offering encouragement to Kelce after seeing the FaceTime video.

“Shouldn’t be too upset. They were 2 time champs and no team even made it to SB for a 3rd year. Also it is just a game and Taylor doesn’t have to leave for Australia. They have valentines day and I hope he makes it special,” wrote one person on X.

“The fans usually take the losses harder than the players. Of course they don’t like to lose, but at the end of the day they are still multi millionaires who get to play a game for a living. Glad to see Travis having a laugh and some drinks!” another person wrote on X.

“Thank you, I just wanted to see him smile. I feel much better🥹🥹🥹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹,” a fan wrote.

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Travis Kelce Resurfaces in FaceTime Video After Big Super Bowl Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x