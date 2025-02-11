Travis Kelce Resurfaces in FaceTime Video After Big Super Bowl Loss

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce resurfaced in a FaceTime video with the “Chainsmokers” after his big Super Bowl loss.

The video was widely shared on X. “Travis facetiming The Chainsmokers last night,” wrote one X user who shared it.

In the video, Kelce is smiling and does not appear to be too down from the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Page Six, the video shows Kelce having a “low-key” night in a hotel room instead of going to a Super Bowl afterparty. His girlfriend Taylor Swift could not be seen in the video.

According to Page Six, the video also featured Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the duo who perform as the “Chainsmokers.”

“I just played your (expletive) party,” Taggart told Kelce in the video.

“Dom is here too,” Kelce said, showing that he was with Australian DJ Dom Dolla, according to Page Six.

According to The New York Post, the party referenced was likely the Super Bowl afterparty. However, the New York Post noted that Kelce appeared to be standing in a kitchen. Indeed, pots and pans could be glimpsed in the background of the video.

Fans were happy to see a smiling Kelce was doing okay in the video. “Proof of life. Thank you,” wrote one person on X.

Travis Kelce Skipped the Super Bowl Afterparty, the Report Says

According to Page Six, Kelce didn’t make any Super Bowl afterparties after the lopsided Eagles victory.

“Most of the players skipped the afterparty, including Travis and Patrick,” a source told Page Six, referring to Eagles Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Everyone just went back to their rooms or AirBNBs and just stayed in,” the source told Page Six. That news comes after both Kelce and Swift had rough nights, Kelce on the field and Swift in the stands, where she was booed by Eagle fans on viral video.

According to Page Six, the Super Bowl afterparty “was primarily attended by players’ friends and family members,” and Quavo and Machine Gun Kelly performed.

Fans Weighed in on the FaceTime Video With Positive Comments for Travis Kelce

Many fans weighed in on social media comment threads offering encouragement to Kelce after seeing the FaceTime video.

“Shouldn’t be too upset. They were 2 time champs and no team even made it to SB for a 3rd year. Also it is just a game and Taylor doesn’t have to leave for Australia. They have valentines day and I hope he makes it special,” wrote one person on X.

“The fans usually take the losses harder than the players. Of course they don’t like to lose, but at the end of the day they are still multi millionaires who get to play a game for a living. Glad to see Travis having a laugh and some drinks!” another person wrote on X.

“Thank you, I just wanted to see him smile. I feel much better🥹🥹🥹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹,” a fan wrote.