Taylor Swift Give 3-Word Response to Being Booed at Super Bowl 2025 [VIDEO]

Pop star Taylor Swift was booed at Super Bowl 2025, and the singer’s three-word reaction was captured on video.

Page Six shared a video of the moment on YouTube and reported that Swift appeared “confused” and then gave an “intense side eye” as she was “booed by Eagles fans” at the game. However, Swift’s reaction was somewhat subjective, with People reporting that she “laughed off being booed” at the game.

Play

According to Athlon Sports, Swift gave a three-word response. She said, “What’s going on?” as she was being booed by some fans. Athlon Sports noted that Swift recently had the highest “grossing tour in history.”

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is a star tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs team, which is competing against the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans.

The Fans ‘Jeered’ When Taylor Swift Was Shown on the Jumbotron

According to Page Six, the booing came when Swift was “shown on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome.” The incident occurring during the first half of the game.

The Eagles got off to a strong start, running up the score to 24 to 0 with the second half looming.

According to Page Six, Swift was “caught off guard Sunday when the crowd erupted in jeers.” She was sitting in a suite that Page Six reported “was rumored to have cost $3 million.”

Video of the moment was even shared by the NFL’s Instagram page.

“Bombastic side eye,” a fan wrote on the NFL’s Instagram page. “They gonna post Taylor more than any athlete or musician actually performing tonight,” another person wrote.

Tennis Star Serena Williams Came to Taylor Swift’s Defense

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was one of those who came to Swift’s defense on X, although some other fans bashed the pop star.

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” Williams wrote on X.

“There’s more Philly fans than the Chiefs fans there – don’t even worry about it, girl. 😆” a fan responded on Williams’ comment thread. “players gon play play play and the haters gon hate hate hate 😎 mothers gonna shake it off,” another person wrote.

Other people brought up Swift’s endorsement of then Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, as President Donald Trump was also in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Swift was accompanied by a pared-down celebrity entourage to the big game. According to People, she was sitting with rapper Ice Spice, and “longtime friend” Ashley Avignone at the game. Actress Blake Lively, who accompanied Swift in her suite at Super Bowl 2024, was notably not present at Super Bowl 2025.

According to People, Travis Kelce’s parents Donna and Ed Kelce were also present, along with Swift’s brother and the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana.

Swift also drew attention for her outfit, which included sparkly shorts, thigh-high white boots, a white tank top, and a white blazer. Swift has been dating Kelce since the summer 2023.