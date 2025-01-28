Travis Kelce Gets Sweetest Message Ever From Taylor Swift

Hi, Subscriber

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got a heartfelt message from Taylor Swift after the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills.

The entire country, make that world, is pretty much vicariously living through the seemingly perfect relationship that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have together. Following the Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 26, Swift jetted down to the field to watch her man celebrate the historic win.

On the field, Kelce and Swift shared some very special moments, and even though those moments seemed private, they happened in front of plenty of cameras.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Exchange Beautiful Moment

Emotions were high after the Chiefs beat the Bills to advance to yet another Super Bowl. After the confetti flew, Kelce and Swift embraced each other on the field, and it seemed like something one would see in a movie.

Cameras picked up what Swift told Kelce after the game, and it was as sweet as ever.

“I love you. I’m so proud of you,” Swift seemed to exclaim after Kelce appeared to say, “I love you so much.”

Swift also had a nice hug with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and she had a kind message for him, too.

“Just thank you,” Swift appeared to tell Reid.

Kelce had a stellar showing during the game, albeit it a little less action-packed than usual. During the game, he had two catches on four targets for 19 yards, but he also had an important block that helped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes make a rushing touchdown in the second half happen. During the Chiefs’ prior game against the Houston Texans, Kelce was a bit more active and caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Celebrates Win

Reid was understandably happy after the victory. “Our hats go off to Buffalo,” the coach said on the field. “They’ve got a tremendous team. Sean McDermott is a phenomenal coach. I’m proud of him.”

He continued, “It was just a little bit short for them, but we’re glad that it was. What a heck of a game it was for the fans and for the National Football League.”

Reid added that while winning was “a great experience,” the team is “not done.” He recognized that the Chiefs have “another game against a real good Philadelphia Eagles team, and we’ve got a lot of preparation to go before we have a chance to play them.”

Mahomes also chimed in, giving some praise to the Buffalo Bills and saying that he has “so much respect” for franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

“Just a true competitor, a true warrior, a great football player, and they always come down to the wire,” Mahomes said. “Luckily, we were on the winning side this time. But like I said, I’m just excited to get down to New Orleans. Let’s go make history.”

The Chiefs already made history on Sunday as the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls and get to the final game on the third try. They’ll go up against the Eagles in New Orleans on February 9.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

