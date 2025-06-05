Travis Kelce Gets 1 Unusual Piece of Advice on Chiefs Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for the upcoming season, which starts in about three months, so the clock is ticking. The guys have to be ready and conditioned for the upcoming season, and that includes start tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce is 35, so at this point, he’s beyond a veteran. The older a player gets in the NFL, the more they have to prep to be in stellar condition to compete with guys who are often in their early 20s.

So, Kelce is getting some advice heading into the new Chiefs season, and it was something to do with his girlfriend, pop musician Taylor Swift. The advice is pretty funny but has some reality to it, too.

Some Words for Travis Kelce of the Chiefs

The Chiefs had a stellar season in 2024, but it ended in heartbreak when the team fell, 40-22, to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Kelce finished the game with four catches for 39 yards, and that wasn’t how he wanted to go out. It’s possible that if the Chiefs had won that game, Kelce would have decided to step down. But, they didn’t win, and he made the decision to have another go with the Chiefs.

In what was a pretty funny exchange, ESPN’s Hannah Storm commented on Kelce having to be in tip-top shape during the 2025 season on an episode this past week of “SportsCenter.”

“Can I just say, he’s got to keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat,” Storm said during on the show. “And she does it back-to-back nights.”

So, Kelce needs to step it up and maybe crank some Queen, “We Are the Champions” if he’s going to have a Taylor Swift-level athleticism on the field this coming season.

Play

PFF Tight End Rankings Still Have Travis Kelce in Top 10

In a feature for PFF ahead of the 2025 season, John Kosko discusses the top tight ends in the league. In the piece, he notes that “the position remains one of the most valuable to team success and is generally one of the most difficult to develop at the NFL level. A top-tier receiving tight end can transform any NFL offense and is a nightmare matchup for defenses.”

He named Kelce the No. 7 best in the position in the league. That’s pretty great, considering Kelce is up against much younger guys.

“While Kelce has been the second-most-valuable tight end over the past two seasons, per PFF WAR, 2024 represented the lowest-graded season of his career (71.7),” he stated in the piece. “Age looks to be catching up to the future Hall of Famer, as his 91.4 PFF overall grade from 2022 appears to be a thing of the past.”

His choice for No. 1, of course, is George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the game for nearly a decade and was handsomely rewarded by the 49ers this offseason with a big contract extension,” he stated. “The NFL’s highest-graded tight end over the past two seasons (92.0), Kittle is the most complete player at his position in the NFL.”