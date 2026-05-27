Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Speaks Out on New Deal With $1.7 Billion Organization

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is in the news again as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) kick off around the NFL, with ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reporting that he will be joining the Cleveland Guardians ownership group.

On the morning of May 27, Passan shared “news [that] Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is buying a minority stake in his hometown Cleveland Guardians, he tells ESPN.”

Passan also quoted Kelce, who spoke out on the major investment.

“I have so much love for this city,” Kelce told Passan and ESPN. “I say it all the time: I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream.”

“I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic,” he continued. “Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate — they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.”

Finally, Kelce concluded that “I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to good ownership in my career, and I know the best teams prioritize culture. Everyone is there to play their role, and right now, I’m here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can.”

Forbes currently lists the Guardians’ valuation at $1.66 billion as of March, 2026. However, Passan must have rounded up, noting that the MLB franchise is “valued around $1.7 billion” within his article.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Jokes About Patrick Mahomes Rivalry After Cleveland Guardians News

Although Passan only names Kelce in this report, as the world knows, he’s about to marry singer-songwriter megastar Taylor Swift. Presumably, once married, all investments would become a family affair.

That means Swift and Kelce are joining the MLB landscape, similar to close friends, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

The Mahomes family plays a major role in the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, but Patrick is also a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals. As baseball fans already know, the Royals and Guardians are division rivals, and Kelce joked about that rivalry while speaking with ESPN.

“We’re both as competitive as it gets, so you know there will be some bragging rights on the line when we play our division games,” Kelce acknowledged.

Adding: “But I really have a lot of respect for the Royals and their organization. It was a fun time in Kansas City, cheering them on for their World Series win in 2015.”

Mahomes and Kelce are also co-owners of the Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, joining forces on an upscale restaurant investment.

Baseball Holds a Special Place in Kelce’s Heart

According to Passan and Kelce himself, baseball has always held a special place in Kelce’s heart. He considered himself a Cleveland baseball “die-hard” fan growing up, and that won’t change now.

“There was nothing like Cleveland baseball in the ’90s,” Kelce told ESPN. “That’s just a core memory for me. Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Jim Thome, Sandy Alomar Jr., the list goes on, and I admire how they just continue to pour into this city and this game. It’s something that resonates with me, giving back to the places and the people that gave so much to you.”

Kelce also played baseball growing up, and was quite good before switching over to football. Per Passan, he hit “.588 with six home runs” during his senior year in high school.

“I think I had always felt most confident on the diamond,” Kelce admitted within the article. “I was playing every sport growing up, but baseball was actually the only one I had early interest from scouts, so I really did think it was a viable option for me.”

“It’s hard to find a better feeling in sports than hitting a home run,” the Chiefs superstar went on. “But the best part about playing baseball growing up for me was enjoying it with the fellas and their families I played with. I was lucky enough to be on some great teams growing up on the east side of Cleveland.”