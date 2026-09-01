Trio of Chiefs Starters Snubbed From ESPN’s Top 100 Players

After a 6-11 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t commanding the same respect that they used to.

They still have plenty of talent throughout the roster, but some believe their number of top tier players is dwindling. That was reflected a bit on Tuesday when ESPN released their Top 100 Players list for the 2026 season.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Doesn’t Crack Top 100 Players, but Gets Honorable Mention From NFL Personnel

Of the three Chiefs players that didn’t make the list, Walker came the closest. A mixture of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts critiqued ESPN’s rankings, and identified Walker as a snub.

“Walker is squarely in his prime (25 years old) without much wear and tear (821 carries in four seasons). He’s coming off a dominant three-game playoff stretch, including 313 rushing yards with four touchdowns and a Super Bowl MVP award. And Walker tied for third last season with 10 rushes of at least 20 yards. The other three backs with at least that many — Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry and De’Von Achane — ranked in the top 65 of this list.”

Walker’s 2025 regular season stats weren’t super eye-popping, but were solid with 1,027 rushing yards, 282 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns. However, is postseason stats, combined with winning Super Bowl LX MVP, should account for something.

TE Travis Kelce Excluded From ESPN’s Top 100

A mainstay on all top 100 players lists for most of his career, Kelce wasn’t included on ESPN’s this year. Although he’s no longer in his prime, Kelce is still one of the most productive tight ends in the league. In 2025 he finished fourth in receiving yards at the position, and sixth in receptions.

RG Trey Smith Left off Top 100 Players List

Smith earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection last season. He has been a starter for Kansas City since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Smith and center Creed Humphrey are the longest tenured Chiefs offensive linemen. K.C. rewarded Smith’s efforts last offseason by giving him a four-year, $94 million contract extension.