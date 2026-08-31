Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Projected to Reach Milestone Week 1 vs. Broncos

We are two weeks away from the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2026 regular season opener, when they host the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Getting a victory over their AFC West rivals would be a great way to rebound after a disappointing 6-11 campaign in 2025. The Broncos swept the Chiefs last season for the first time since 2014.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Can Reach Big Milestone in Week 1 vs. Denver Broncos

Travis Kelce is back for a 14th NFL season. He didn’t want to go out on the sour note of last year, and still has a burning desire to play football. Even at 36 years old, Kelce should have a prominent role in the Chiefs’ passing attack in 2026.

Kelce could set the tone for another stellar season right off the bat. As ESPN’s Nate Taylor recently pointed out, Kelce has a legitimate shot to pass legendary former Dallas Cowboy Jason Witten for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

“Entering this season, Kelce has 13,002 receiving yards. All he needs is 45 yards to surpass Jason Witten for the second most by a tight end in NFL history. Fans can expect Kelce to reach this next accomplishment in the Chiefs’ season opener against the Broncos, a rival he has tormented throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Mahomes, who is expected to be ready for Week 1 after knee surgery, has always made Kelce his go-to pass catcher on third down. It’s possible Kelce passes Witten on a third down before the “Monday Night Football” halftime show.” —Nate Taylor

Some of Kelce’s best performances have come against the Broncos. He posted a season-high nine receptions during a Week 10 matchup against them last season. Kelce has recorded over 100 receiving yards six times throughout his career versus Denver, which includes a monster game back in 2016 as he racked up 11 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Chiefs Land at Modest Position in Power Rankings

Nate Taylor and other ESPN analyst also collaborated on their latest NFL power rankings, and the Chiefs landed at No. 12. The Broncos came in well ahead of Kansas City at No. 4 following their run to the AFC Championship game last year.

However, the Chiefs were ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (14) and Las Vegas Raiders (27). Competition should be stiff between Denver, L.A., and K.C. in 2026, and although the Raiders don’t project to be playoff contenders — they could be much improved from 2025. The Chiefs will face Las Vegas in Week 4, then the Chargers in Week 6 following their bye week.