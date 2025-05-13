Travis Kelce Makes Disappointing Announcement

During the offseason last year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kept a wildly busy schedule.

In addition to putting out weekly episodes of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, he filmed a season of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” taped his cameo appearance in “Happy Gilmore 2,” and a multi-episode arc in FX’s “Grotesquerie.”

He also traversed the globe to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, amid her record-breaking “Eras Tour” performances. The All-Pro surprised fans by joining Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium, putting on a top hat and suit during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

However, Kelce is taking a much more low-key approach to this year’s offseason. While fans were looking forward to his third-annual Kelce Jam, originally scheduled for May 17, the 35-year-old shared some disappointing news on May 13.

Travis Kelce Postponed His Annual Music Festival Until 2026

Kelce announced on Tuesday, “Kelce Jam is looking ahead for 2026. Although we’ll mis being you this year, we’re taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements.”

While fans were saddened by the news, they also supported the move to keep his focus on football before what could be his final season in the NFL. One fan commented, “😢 I knew it in my gut it wasn’t happening this year it’s ok he needs to focus on himself and enjoy his off time before football 🏈 season starts.” One person simply wrote, “Nooooooooo.”

An X user posted, “:( Was finally going to get to go this year!!!” Another fan added, “Not even he can do everything. I’m hoping it’s because he’s taking some of the things off his plate so he isn’t overloaded. Last year seemed it was a lot.”

Before the official Kelce Jam 2025 was announced, fans discovered the date via the official rules of the Garage Beer sweepstakes in February. Section 5 states in part, “Each Prize consists of two roundtrip tickets from the winner’s home airport, 1 night hotel accommodations on May 17, 2025, 2 VIP Tickets to Kelce Jam 2025 taking place on May 17, 2025.” That link has since been deleted.

Taylor Swift Gave Travis Kelce Advice Before Last Year’s Kelce Jam



Swift couldn’t attend Kelce Jam last year, as her sold-out “Eras” tour performed in Stockholm, Sweden that night, but she gave her boyfriend solid advice beforehand.

“Just go out and have fun,” Kelce told Page Six of Swift’s message ahead of the concert. Kelce emceed the live show, which featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. The 10-time Pro Bowler also took the stage to sing a karaoke version of AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Kelce shared a humbling statement before the concert, avoiding comparisons to Swift as a performer. “I’d be silly if I tried to imitate what she does,” he admitted.

“She wishes she was here, I know that,” Kelce added, per E! News, “but she’s got a lot of people she’s performing for… Taylor’s shows are unbelievable. If you haven’t been to them, you gotta try them.”