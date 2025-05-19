Travis Kelce Makes Exciting Offseason Announcement

During the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is being intentional about where he spends his energy and effort.

In addition to spending quality time with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, he’s looking to get into the best shape ahead of what could be his final season in the NFL. Kelce skipped the Kentucky Derby and, despite being an investor in the Alpine F1 team, did not attend the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old also last-minute cancelled his third-annual Kelce Jam in Kansas City. He announced last week, “Kelce Jam is looking ahead for 2026. Although we’ll miss being with you this year, we’re taking this time to gear up for an even bigger, better, and more unforgettable experience next summer. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements.”

However, Kelce and Swift made it to Philadelphia to spend Mother’s Day with Donna Kelce, brother Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce. He also flew to Las Vegas over the weekend to help support Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ annual 13 and the Mahomies’ Golf Tournament.

While Kelce’s tapered down his schedule, he’s confirmed to attend two major events this offseason, including Tight End University.

Travis Kelce, Tight End University, Shares Exciting News About This Year’s Summit



Tight End University, which Kelce co-founded with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and Greg Olsen, shared exciting news on Monday.

The event sent out a memo on May 19 that announced this year’s event is “returning to Nashville for its Fifth Annual Summit, taking place June 23–26 at Vanderbilt University.”

“As TEU marks its five-year milestone, it remains committed to its founding principles: developing elite athletes, fostering leadership, and building a tight-knit community dedicated to the growth of the tight end position. TEU continues to evolve, offering players more ways to connect beyond the field.

As for changes to this year’s program, they are introducing “a golf tournament, giving attendees another platform for camaraderie and community building.”

Olsen shared in a statement, “Our goal with TEU has always been to create a space where tight ends can come together, share knowledge, and elevate each other. Being able to spread knowledge and pick the brains of those who do it at the highest level every Sunday, while helping to evolve the position to what it has become today, is truly something we take great pride in.”

Travis Kelce Is Confirmed to Appear at Big Slick Celebrity Weekend



Before making his way to Nashville for TEU, Kelce, along with Mahomes, will attend Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. The annual event raises money for pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

In addition to Kelce and Mahomes, the 16th annual fundraiser will include numerous celebrity appearances. The star-studded guest list includes Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, Heidi Gardner, Johnny Knoxville, Kenan Thompson, Al Roker, Rob Riggle, Chris Daughtry, and more.

Following the Big Slick Celebrity Classic Softball Game at Kauffman Stadium on May 30, there’s a party, show, and auction on May 31 at T-Mobile Center. The “Just Us” VIP event on May 29 is already sold out.