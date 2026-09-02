Travis Kelce Shares Intimate New Details From His ‘Magical’ Wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is sharing new details about his July wedding to Taylor Swift, including why the couple chose Madison Square Garden for their big day.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on the July 3 wedding during the season 5 premiere of “New Heights” on Wednesday, September 2. While talking with his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, Travis explained that he and Swift wanted a private setting despite choosing one of New York City’s most famous venues.

The 36-year-old also revealed that he wished the celebration could have lasted longer and thanked the people who helped make the wedding happen.

“I can’t thank everybody enough that showed up but also that helped put the show on, and it was a very magical, magical night,” Travis said.

Travis Kelce Reveals Why He & Taylor Swift Chose Madison Square Garden

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Travis said Madison Square Garden gave him and Swift the atmosphere they wanted for their wedding.

“Thank you [to] everyone at MSG that allowed us to do this,” he said. “We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions.”

Despite the size and prominence of Madison Square Garden, Travis said the venue was able to give them the privacy they were looking for.

“We needed it to be a private feel. And MSG went above and beyond to give us that,” he explained.

More than a month after the wedding, Travis said he has enjoyed hearing guests share their own memories from the celebration.

“The night was a night we’ll never forget. Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, you know, from the vows to just seeing everyone to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening,” he said.

The Chiefs star described the wedding as “so much fun” and admitted the night went by faster than he would have liked. He said he wished it “could’ve lasted even longer than it did” because “it felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye.”

Kelce Confirms Adam Sandler’s Special Wedding Role

Travis also gave Adam Sandler a special shoutout while discussing the ceremony.

He called Sandler the “(expletive) best person” to get ordained in New York to officiate the wedding.

The new comments come after Travis first publicly addressed the wedding during Chiefs training camp in July.

“It was a fun offseason, man,” Travis said at the time before calling the wedding the “best night of [his] life.”

“I appreciate everyone who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,” he continued. “That’s about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration.”

At the time, Travis quickly shifted his attention back to the upcoming Chiefs season, saying it was time to get back to “football, baby.”

Travis Kelce Also Opens Up About His & Taylor Swift’s Dog Wendy

The wedding was not the only part of Travis and Swift’s personal life that came up during the “New Heights” season 5 premiere.

Travis also confirmed new details about the couple’s Samoyed, Wendy, after posing alongside the dog in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign.

“Little ’ol Wendy’s a little over a year old now,” Travis said. “We’ve had her for quite a while. Trying to keep it under wraps.”

Heavy previously reported that Travis and Swift had gotten the dog “months ago.” Wendy was photographed with the couple around the time of their July wedding, but they had not publicly discussed the pet.