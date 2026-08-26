Travis Kelce’s Latest Move Makes It Clear Where Wife Taylor Swift Stands in the Kelce Family

Travis Kelce hasn’t said much publicly about his marriage to Taylor Swift since the couple’s July wedding, but his latest “New Heights” release makes one thing clear: Swift is officially part of the Kelce family.

Kelce, 36, has spent much of the summer focused on preparing for his 14th NFL season. After holding training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs have returned to their Kansas City facility to continue preparing for the season.

Meanwhile, “New Heights,” the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, has been on hiatus.

The brothers won’t return with regular new episodes until September 2, but the “New Heights” team has quietly kept its YouTube channel active by releasing compilation episodes featuring some of the podcast’s most memorable moments.

The latest compilation has a particularly significant title: “Best of the Kelce Family.”

And Swift is included.

Travis Kelce Includes Taylor Swift in ‘Best of the Kelce Family’

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“New Heights” has released several compilation episodes during its break, including “Best NFL Stories,” “Best NFL Coaching Stories,” “Funniest SNL Stories” and “The Best of Kylie.”

But including Swift in “Best of the Kelce Family” marks a notable change following her July 3 marriage to Kelce.

Swift was already closely connected to the podcast before becoming Kelce’s wife. She appeared on the “New Heights” season premiere in August 2025, an episode that Kelce has since revealed was particularly important to their relationship.

Kelce said during the season 4 finale that he was secretly planning to propose while recording the episode with Swift.

“Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic,” Kelce said. “During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after.”

Kelce called the recording “one I’ll remember forever.”

Now, less than two months after their wedding, Swift isn’t simply appearing in another collection of memorable “New Heights” clips. She’s being included alongside the Kelces in a compilation specifically dedicated to the family.

Travis Kelce Called Taylor Swift Wedding the ‘Best Night of My Life’

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Kelce has otherwise remained relatively quiet about his wedding while preparing for the NFL season.

His most direct comments came during an August 12 training camp press conference when a reporter asked about his offseason.

“It was a fun offseason, man,” Kelce said. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

Kelce described the wedding as “a crazy night” that was “full of a lot of celebration.”

Then he made it clear his attention had shifted back to his job.

“Football, baby,” Kelce said.

Kelce and Swift married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of an estimated 1,000 guests.

The guest list included Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Emma Stone and Brad Pitt.

Members of Kelce’s football family were also there, including Chiefs teammates and head coach Andy Reid. NFL stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were among the other guests.

Reid later joked during a Chiefs press conference that Kelce “stayed in shape” during the offseason by doing “a lot of dancing at his wedding.”

Taylor Swift Reportedly Considering Another Kelce Family Step

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The “Best of the Kelce Family” compilation comes amid reports that Swift could eventually make another change reflecting her marriage.

The Daily Mail reported that Swift is considering using Taylor Kelce in her personal life while continuing to use Taylor Swift professionally.

“Professionally, she’ll always be Taylor Swift,” a source told the outlet. “The name has become one of the biggest brands in entertainment, and there’s really no reason to change that.”

The source claimed the situation is different privately.

“Personally, it’s a different story,” the source said. “Taylor is very traditional, and when it comes to marriage, she’d love to take Travis’ last name.”

The source added that Swift reportedly likes the idea of sharing a family name with Kelce and any children they may have in the future.