Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Announces ‘New Heights’ Podcast Hiatus

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce and ex-NFL star and older brother Jason Kelce kicked off their latest “New Heights” podcast episode with an announcement on July 3.

“Thanks for tuning into this episode, it’s the end of season two — which I don’t even know what seasons mean, we just do this show,” Jason Kelce began. Adding: “All that means to us is that we got a nice couple months off from podcasting. Because I guess in three weeks’ time, Travis will be in the middle of training camp and let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast — especially the best podcast in the world.”

Jason Kelce went on to explain that the brothers will take a hiatus from recording the podcast until the conclusion of training camp — or sometime soon after that — so that Travis Kelce can focus on getting himself football ready for the 2024 campaign.

Rest assured; “New Heights” does plan to return.

“I’m down to pick it back up once we’re done with training camp,” Travis Kelce weighed in after his brother questioned exactly when the next episode will be.

Jason Kelce noted tentative plans for a season three start date at the “end of August,” or early September at the latest. The Kelce brothers took a similar recording pause last summer during camp.

Travis Kelce Reminds Chiefs & NFL Fans of His Dedication to Football

You can say what you want about Travis Kelce, but no one can doubt the future Hall of Famer’s dedication to the game of football.

The brief “New Heights” hiatus is yet another example of that, but let’s not forget some of the outside noise last season. As talking heads and writers questioned whether Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift was a “distraction,” the Chiefs rallied for another Super Bowl title.

And it goes without saying that Kelce was a huge part of the playoff run.

During the 2023-24 postseason, the playmaking tight end accounted for at least 70 receiving yards in each of the Chiefs’ four games. He also hauled in three touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, catching 86.5% of targets thrown his way.

When KC needs Kelce most, he comes through time and time again. You can bet he’s hyper-focused on three straight championships in 2024.

Travis Kelce Declined Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ Docuseries

As further proof that Kelce is all-in on winning, he revealed that he was approached by Netflix to star in their “Receiver” docuseries last season during a spot with the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast on June 24.

“After Pat [Mahomes] did it, I did get asked about it,” Kelce told the podcast. “I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the [“New Heights”] podcast and everything.”

Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with accepting an invitation from Netflix. Mahomes led a Super Bowl run while starring on “Quarterback.”

Having said that, Kelce is “over the reality [expletive]” — per his interview with “Bussin’ With the Boys.” Another sign that he’s more focused than ever entering his age-34 campaign.

“Receiver” will air on Netflix on Wednesday, July 10. Instead of Kelce, it will star George Kittle at tight end, as well as wide receivers Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown.