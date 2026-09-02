Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Leaves No Doubt About Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 Status

All eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season approaches.

Mahomes has made an incredible recovery from the torn ACL and LCL he sustained in his left knee in Week 15 of last season. Although he sat out the preseason out of an abundance of caution, Mahomes took every rep with the first-team offense during training camp. It appears he is on track to play in the season-opener just nine months post surgery.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Declares Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Back’

The Chiefs were on the practice field Wednesday, and Worthy met with the media afterwards. When a reporter pointed out that Mahomes will potentially be back for Week 1, Worthy responded with this:

“Oh, he’s back,” Worthy said. “Ain’t no potentially.”

Worthy then went on to explain what he saw from Mahomes during the offseason.

“His grind, his will and want-to is beyond anybody I’ve ever seen,” Worthy continued. “Whatever he puts his mind to, he’s going to do it. He leads the team in that way. When you have your leader lead like that, guys fall in line. He’s just a will guy, and always ready to work.”

Xavier Worthy, Patrick Mahomes Looking to Solidify Connection

During his rookie season in 2024, Worthy developed into Mahomes’ top target by seasons end. That led many to believe that Worthy would have a huge second year in 2025, but a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 1 hampered him for the entire season.

However, Worthy is now fully recovered and is looking to put it all together in Year 3. Worthy told the media on Wednesday that he and Mahomes have worked hard and often together during the offseason, even as the two rehabbed from their injuries.

“I actually came back early (from rehab) to work with him a little bit,” Worthy said. “Just getting the chemistry back on and off the field with your quarterback is obviously important. I came back early just to get that in with him.”

Although he had a rough go last season, Worthy finished with just 106 less receiving yards than what he had in 2024, and actually had a higher yards per catch average (10.8 in 2024, 12.7 in 2025). Remaining healthy will be crucial to both Worthy’s and Kansas City’s offensive success in 2026.