Travis Kelce Gets Strong Words From Patrick Mahomes Before Seahawks Game

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes can see the end of his run with Travis Kelce approaching on the horizon, and the quarterback has spoken as such over the past couple of years.

There is no guarantee that Kelce will move on from the NFL after this season, his 14th in the league. But he is a newly-married 37 year old with three Super Bowl rings and a host of lucrative opportunities waiting for him after football.

During their joint experience on the field, Kelce and Mahomes have spent so much time working and winning together, they almost have a sixth sense that allows each other to see through the other man’s eyes. Mahomes spoke to that phenomenon during a press conference on Wednesday, October 21.

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“It started in training camp that first year I was starting. After every series he would ask me what I was seeing, why I wanted to throw it here,” Mahomes said. “Through those conversations, I started understanding what he was seeing. Now he’s able to do a lot of freelancing in the offense because we are on the same page.”

Travis Kelce Leading All Chiefs Pass-Catchers in Receiving Yards

Kelce, an 11-time Pro Bowler, is again leading the Chiefs in receiving yards through their undefeated start.

He has tallied 20 receptions for 299 yards and two TDs this year. For his career, Kelce has amassed 1,100 catches for 13,301 receiving yards and 84 TDs, all of which are impressive enough historically they will almost certainly land him in the Hall of Fame.

But regardless of accolades to come, Mahomes and Kelce remain focused on what could be their last ride together, which is shaping up to be Super Bowl-caliber.

A primary component of that was the team’s acquisition of running back Kenneth Walker III during the offseason, who is leading the NFL in rushing through six weeks (665 yards) despite having played one fewer game than most of his counterparts. Kansas City (5-0) had its bye in Week 5 before returning to the field last Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs next head west take on Walker’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday, October 25.

Patrick Mahomes Could Use More Help in Pass Game

Kelce and Walker have provided the perfect support system for Mahomes amid his return from a torn ACL he suffered in mid-December of last season.

Kansas City would still prefer more talent at the pass-catching positions, however, particularly with wide receiver Rashee Rice currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton out for much of the remainder of the year due to a dislocated ankle he sustained in Week 4.

Players like Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns, Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings and Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars are all potentially available ahead of the league’s November 10 trade deadline, and any of them could make sense with the Chiefs in 2026.