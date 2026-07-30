Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Physical Appearance Turns Heads at Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their first full practice at Missouri Western State’s campus on July 29. All eyes were on tight end Travis Kelce, who’s entering his 14th season with the Chiefs.

Earlier this month, Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter suggested this will be Kelce’s final year in the NFL. Carter shared photo with Kelce on Instagram and wrote, “Andrew [Spruill] and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the [GOAT] is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”

While retirement rumors swirled last season, Kelce knew he couldn’t walk away from the league ending on a 6-11 season and missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Fans couldn’t wait to catch a glimpse of Kelce on Wednesday, his first practice as a married man. The 11-time Pro Bowler tied the knot with Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

While Kelce was spotted numerous times heading to workouts before and after his star-studded nuptials, his physical appearance drew attention on Wednesday.

Fans Had Strongly Mixed Reactions to Travis Kelce’s Physical Appearance

The 36-year-old, who recorded 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns last season, is excited to be back. After the Chiefs posted video of Kelce walking to the field, “Is it me or does he look in better shape than last year?” one fan asked.

Another video showed Kelce jumping up to catch a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. A fan commented, “Am I tripping or does Travis Kelce look cut??”

However, another video of Kelce looking winded at practice shared by KCTV5 drew vastly different reactions. One fan commented, “Hope he’s wearing an abdominal protector and that is not his gut. Not sure he’s in as good of shape as last year.” Another person joked, “Is he playing guard this year?!😂.”

One fan added, “He’s packed on the love weight for sure! YIKES!” Another fan wrote, “Is he wearing rib pads? Or is that his husband belly 😂.”

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Assured Fans That Travis Kelce Is in Great Shape

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who attended Kelce’s wedding with his wife, Tammy Reid, spoke about the tight end’s physicality while addressing reporters on Wednesday.

“Yeah, he looked pretty good, you know. He stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding,” Reid joked.

The 68-year-old coach also reminded fans what an asset a veteran like Kelce is for the entire staff and team. “He’s a great leader, and he works hard. He wants to be in there, and for a young guy to look at that, it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off,” Reid said.

“Because he’s out there going. And if they try to get sneaky, he yanks them back in there. So, he makes them go. That’s always a good thing to have.”