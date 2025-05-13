Travis Kelce’s Change in Physical Appearance Turns Heads

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, tight end Travis Kelce briefly contemplated retirement.

However, the 35-year-old announced his decision to return and play for his 13th NFL season just a few weeks after the Chiefs whiffed on a historic Super Bowl three-peat.

During the March 5 episode of “New Heights,” his older brother Jason Kelce asked, “Why are you playing another season? Why are you going to go out there, risk injury, and make less money than you could make not playing football? Why are you doing this?”

“The biggest thing is that I [expletive] love playing the game of football,” Travis answered. “I love playing… still think I can play at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

Before what may be his final season in the NFL, the 10-time Pro Bowler’s physical appearance at Amazon MGM Studios 2025 Upfronts immediately turned heads on May 12.

Rumors Swirl Travis Kelce Dropped 25 Pounds Since the Super Bowl

While Travis has spent the bulk of the offseason out of the spotlight with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, he’s also been dedicated to staying in shape.

After walking the red carpet at the Beacon Theatre on Monday, a Chiefs fan account claimed he told reporters about a 25-pound weight loss. The rumor spread on social media despite the All-Pro tight end not appearing wildly out of shape while facing the Philadelphia Eagles at the Superdome in February.

Regardless of his actual weight — the Chiefs list him at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds — numerous users online agreed that Travis looked fit on Monday. A Chiefs fan wrote, “Travis Kelce… Looking dang good, & in shape to me! 🔥.” One person commented, “Looking great! Healthy and lean for the training season.” One X user wrote, “He looks super toned!!!”

Kelce recorded four receptions for 39 yards during the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Eagles. “I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past,” Travis said of his Super Bowl performance.

In 175 career regular-season games, Kelce has recorded 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards with 77 touchdowns. In 25 postseason games, he’s registered 178 receptions for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Travis Kelce Texted Pat McAfee That He’s Going to ‘Get In The Best Shape’ Ever This Offseason

Back on February 27, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee announced he received a text message from Travis confirming his decision to play in 2025. “My dawg!!! Source(s) said I’M COMING BACK FOR SURE..,” he wrote, per McAfee.

“Gonna try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountain top.. Gotta a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”