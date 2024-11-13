Travis Kelce Puts Team on Notice Before Bills-Chiefs Game

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills with a perfect 9-0 record.

While numerous of the Chiefs’ wins were uncomfortably close, Kansas City continues to get the job done each week. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. are on a five-game win streak with home field advantage on Sunday, November 17.

If there’s any team that could put an end to Kansas City’s perfect season, the Bills remain a top candidate. Over the past four games, they’ve put up at least 30 points. While Buffalo can’t defeat Kansas City in the playoffs, Allen and Co. have a 3-0 regular-season record against the Chiefs.

While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has full confidence in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he didn’t mince words about what the offense must do when they take the field at Highmark Stadium this weekend.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Issued a Warning About Facing a ‘Juggernaut’ Like Bills QB Josh Allen

On the November 13 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce made it clear that he’s on high alert when it comes to the Bills.

While the 35-year-old All-Pro can’t help the Chiefs defense shut Allen down, he can propel the offense to turn things up.

Kelce said, “I think Josh is taking it up another level too, man. I think he’s doing an unbelievable job of taking care of the ball. Mixing in when he’s [expletive] going to be the bulldozer that he is and then mixing up when he wants to run around guys. He’s playing great football.

“When you get a juggernaut like him on the offensive side, you’ve got to [expletive] put up points. Now more than ever, we are going to need to [expletive] score touchdowns. I’m going to be locked in this week to try to make sure I’m accountable for my guys.”

Allen is in the midst of an MVP-level season. Through 10 games, he’s recorded 2,281 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, along with 261 rushing yards and four scores.

Thus far this season, Kelce has registered 60 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns. While the Chiefs offense lost multiple starters to injuries, reinforcements are coming.

Isiah Pacheco, the team’s No. 1 running back, was designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. While Pacheco is unlikely to play on Sunday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who’s missed several games due to a hamstring injury, is expected to suit up.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Prepared to Enter ‘Hostile’ Territory in Buffalo

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to Highmark Stadium and the dominating presence that is Bills Mafia. Back in January, Mahomes and Co. defeated the Bills 27-24 on their home turf in the AFC divisional playoff round.

“They don’t like me a lot, and they don’t like the Chiefs a lot,” Mahomes said on Tuesday’s 96.5 The Fan appearance. “I’m sure it’ll be pretty hostile out there.”

“I think you just know it’s gonna take your best in order to win this football game,” he continued. “You’re playing against one of the best teams in the NFL, the team that you played a lot of times, and know every single time it seems like it comes down to the wire and we’re going to be in the hostile environment.

“So we understand that it’s gonna take our best football in order to get the win. That should be enough motivation in itself.”