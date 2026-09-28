Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s VMAs Outfit

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-10, they are 3-0 on the season. While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce only made two catches during the game — he made the most of them.

Kelce caught a 48-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the very first snap. During the fourth quarter, Mahomes connected with Kelce on an 11-yard touchdown pass on third-and-6, giving Kansas a 14-point lead with 2:55 left in regulation.

“All of a sudden Travis is right there behind everybody,” Mahomes told reporters after the game. “When you have a big tight end like that, he can make a big play and go up and get it. Big play, big-time play for a big-time player, and helped win us the game.”

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, did not attend the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Swift was in Los Angeles for the 2026 Video Music Awards. While Kelce could not join Swift at the Peacock Theatre for the ceremony on September 27, he made sure to support her from afar.

Travis Kelce Liked Several Posts Featuring Taylor Swift at the VMAs

During the Chiefs’ flight back to Kansas City, Kelce was on his phone hitting like on several posts shared by Billboard featuring Swift on Instagram. One caption read, “The Showgirl herself has arrived to the 2026 #VMAs ❤️‍🔥,” the other simply read, “Taylor Swift arrives at the 2026.”

Swift looked gorgeous in a Tamara Ralph couture dress with Le Silla metallic silver sandals.

He also liked Good Morning America’s post that shared a video of the pop star on the teal carpet. They wrote, “The queen has arrived! Taylor Swift glides down the #vmas carpet where she’s receiving the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.”

Swift will receive the VMAs’ first-ever Artist Director Honors on Sunday night, making her the most-awarded artist in VMA history. She was previously tied with Beyoncé with 30 awards.

The new Artist Directors Honors goes to artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” and “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice,” CBS and MTV shared in a statement.

Swift previously took home the directing award at the VMAs for “The Man,” “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Fortnight.”

Taylor Swift’s New ‘Patient Zero’ Music Video Will Debut at the VMAs

Two days before the Chiefs-Dolphins game, Swift dropped new music for the first time since marrying Kelce, a four-song EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” Included in the mix, “ Cleveland! ” a beloved tribute to the 11-time Pro Bowler and his hometown.

However, the EP’s first single is “Patient Zero.” During the VMAs, Swift will premiere the star-studded music video featuring herself, Dakota Johnson, and Colin Farrell. In true Swift fashion, she hinted at the video premiere during her surprise pre-taped Emmys appearance with Mariska Hargitay earlier this month, dropping several Easter eggs about her new music.