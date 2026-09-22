Taylor Swift Announcement Turns Heads After Chiefs Win

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated after their 33-30 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce once again proved to be Patrick Mahomes’ top receiving target, hauling in nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Kelce, who turns 37 next month, also etched his name in the record books, surpassing Marshall Faulk for the most yards after catch in NFL history.

According to OPTA stats, Mahomes, who turned 31 last week, and Kelce are the “first team in NFL history to have a 30+ year old QB with 300+ passing yards and a 35+ year old TE with 100+ receiving yards in the same game.”

Unable to contain her excitement during the thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup, Kelce’s wife, superstar Taylor Swift. She proudly flashed her ring and yelled, “That’s my husband!” after his 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter. She exclaimed in disbelief to family and friends in the suite amid his record-breaking performance, “He married me!”

The Chiefs are 2-0 this season with the pop star in attendance, however, looking ahead to Week 3 — a new announcement all but confirms Swift will be absent from Kansas City’s Week 3 game.

The VMAs Announced Taylor Swift Will Receive The Inaugural Artist Director Honors

Swift racked up 11 nominations at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. And on September 21, CBS and MTV announced that Swift will receive their first-ever Artist Director Honors.

The award goes to artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” and “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.”

Swift has won the Best Director award at the VMAs four times. The songwriter spoke about her foray into directing, which started with the 2019 video for “The Man.”

She told Variety in 2022, “It actually came out of necessity. I was writing my videos for years and I had a video that was a very specific concept I had written which was that I wanted to be prosthetically turned into a man and live my life as a man and I wanted a female director to direct it and the few that I reached out to were fortunately booked.”

The 36-year-old realized that she actually loves working behind the camera. “I just thought, ‘This is more fulfilling than I ever could imagine,’” she said. “I’m inching my way along taking on more responsibility.”

“I always wanted to tell stories,” she added. “I have always written stories, poetry, songs. I think this just grew out of a natural extension of that storytelling and I don’t think I ever necessarily thought it would be something I would be allowed to do until I actually had enough experience to kind of step out and say, ‘I want to do this on my own and see what it’s like.'”

With Taylor Swift Set to Make VMAs History, She Is Not Expected to Attend the Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Swift is one win away from becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history. She’s currently tied with Beyoncé with 30 VMA Awards. However, with this key award, the “I Knew It, I Knew You,” singer will officially usurp the title as the most-awarded VMA artist in history.

This all but guarantees she’ll be at the ceremony when it airs live in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 27. While Swift did not attend last year’s VMAs, that marked the first time she’s skipped the event since 2021.

Kelce and the Chiefs will be in Florida on the same Sunday as the VMAs, taking on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m ET. While fans will miss Swift at the game, they can look forward to her first major red carpet appearance since she married Kelce.