Travis Kelce’s ‘Messy’ Friend Under Fire For Announcing Future Plans Ahead of 2026 Season

Travis Kelce is preparing for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but a social media post from one of his longtime friends has sparked fresh speculation about the tight end’s future. Fans criticized former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter after he appeared to suggest that the 2026 season could be Kelce’s “last dance” before entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kelce, who married Taylor Swift on July 3, has returned to football preparations ahead of the Chiefs’ season opener on September 14. The three-time Super Bowl champion has been training in Florida with longtime performance coach Andrew Spruill and Carter.

Cris Carter’s Instagram Post Draws Immediate Reaction From Travis Kelce Fans

Carter shared a photo with Kelce and Spruill on Instagram while praising the Chiefs star’s career.

“Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL,” Carter wrote. “Know the GOAT is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”

Although Carter did not explicitly say Kelce plans to retire after the season, many fans interpreted the post as a reference to the tight end’s future.

Several followers criticized Carter for discussing a topic they believed Kelce should address himself.

“So messy and inappropriate imo for him to write that. It’s NO ONE’S right to say that but Travis’ and now isn’t the time,” one fan wrote.

“[He] hasn’t announced a damn thing. Let the athlete handle their own announcements,” another commented.

“These guys have no respect or loyalty to Travis at all they’re just trying to get clout,” another fan added.

The Instagram post quickly fueled renewed discussion about Kelce’s long-term plans, even though the veteran has not announced any intention to retire after the upcoming season.

The Future Hall-of-Famer Confirmed He Would Return for the 2026 Season

Retirement speculation has followed Kelce for several years, but he put those rumors to rest in March when he signed a one-year contract to return to Kansas City.

After the agreement became official, the Chiefs shared a video featuring Kelce addressing fans.

“Chiefs Kingdom, let’s go baby, it’s official! Excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs uniform in front of you guys again,” Kelce said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also discussed Kelce’s future before his season-ending injury, saying he appreciates every opportunity to play alongside his buddy.

“Every season that I’ve had with him these last few years, I try to cherish because you never know,” Mahomes said. “He got himself in great shape this year and he’s played great football, and he’ll have the option to do whatever he wants to do after this season.”

Mahomes also praised Kelce’s commitment to the team.

“I know one thing is he’ll give everything he has the rest of this season to try and give us a chance to make a playoff run,” Mahomes said. “We know the chances are getting lower and lower, but I know the guys on this team are going to give everything they have every opportunity they get.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Reportedly Planning Their Next Chapter

The latest retirement discussion comes just weeks after Kelce married Swift.

According to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, the couple has already begun planning their future together following their wedding.

“This is their fresh start,” a source told the outlet. “They’re not building Taylor’s life or Travis’s life anymore. They’re building one life—together.”

The source added, “It’s about finding the place where they’ll celebrate holidays, host friends, raise children, and build a marriage. Every decision is being made together.”