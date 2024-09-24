Cris Carter Calls Out Stephen A. Smith for Doubting Vikings, Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter isn’t tolerating the disrespect from national media — recently calling out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for overlooking the Vikings and quarterback Sam Darnold.

For weeks, Smith has struck down the optimism growing behind Darnold, who has led the Vikings to a 3-0 start to the 2024 season.

Appearing on Smith’s podcast following the Vikings’ 34-7 demolition of the Houston Texans, Carter called out Smith for not giving Minnesota enough credit.

“If you know I’m coming on the show every Monday, man, how can you start your shows and not talk about the purple and what they doing,” Carter pleaded on a September 24 episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

Cris Carter Convinces Stephen A. Smith to Watch Out for Vikings

In response to Carter, Smith brought up Darnold’s past and that a three-game sample isn’t enough to change his mind.

“You forgetting who your quarterback is, we talking about Sam Donald,” Smith said. “You can bring out what we seen over the first three games — you giving me three games — I can give you six years of ineptitude on his part before these three games. What’s the issue?”‘

Carter argued that Smith has had his mind changed by other quarterback redemption stories before — and that Darnold and the Vikings command that same respect.

“I also have seen you through the years change your stripes. I saw you get on the Geno Smith bandwagon after the way he was barraged about his career early. So, I do know that you believe that quarterbacks can make a comeback — especially [with] coaches like we have in Minnesota and Kevin O’Connell, who is doing a great job,” Carter said. “I heard you talk about Baker Mayfield him getting a new life there in Tampa Bay… if you’re going to continue to believe in those quarterbacks, you got to give our guys some credit.”

Smith didn’t concede so quickly, but he has circled the Vikings’ next two games — against the Green Bay Packers and a potential revenge game against the New York Jets in London.

“I want to see what Sam Darnold is going to do against his former team and that Jets defense, that’s what I want to see,” Smith said.

Sam Darnold Has Smith Eating His Words With Week 2 Win vs. 49ers

There’s a pattern with Smith wanting to see how Darnold does against the Jets; Smith said the same thing about Darnold ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

While many of Smith’s colleagues on “First Take” were convinced of Darnold after a Week 1 win over the New York Giants, Smith said he wanted to see how Darnold did against a vaunted 49ers defense.

Darnold threw for 268 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception for a 109.3 passer rating in a 23-17 win over the same 49ers team that defeated New York 32-19 in Week 1.

Smith’s mind doesn’t seem to be changed despite Darnold’s strong showing against San Francisco. On his show with Carter, he said he wouldn’t be convinced of Darnold until the Vikings quarterback makes a playoff appearance.

That’s looking like a strong possibility for the Vikings after major sportsbooks set their season win total at just 6.5 wins before the start of the season.

If the Vikings went .500 the rest of the season they would finish with a 10-7 record that would put them in position for a wild-card spot.

ESPN has the Vikings with the second-best chances of making the playoffs (75%) in the NFC through three weeks.