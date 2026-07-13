Chiefs Send Clear Message About Travis Kelce Ahead of Season 14

The Kansas City Chiefs are turning the page from Travis Kelce’s headline-making wedding to Taylor Swift and shifting the focus back to football.

Just days after Kelce married the Grammy-winning singer in a star-studded ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the Chiefs celebrated the veteran tight end’s return for his 14th NFL season with a social media post highlighting one of the franchise’s most accomplished players.

The team’s official Instagram account shared a carousel of new photos featuring Kelce modeling his 2026 Chiefs uniform ahead of training camp.

“@killatrav, That’s it. That’s the post,” the team wrote in the caption.

The Kansas City Chiefs Shift Focus to Travis Kelce’s 14th NFL Season

While Kelce spent much of the offseason making headlines for his relationship with Swift and their July 3 wedding, expectations remain high for the future Hall of Fame tight end entering another season in Kansas City.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kelce remains one of the franchise’s most valuable players despite entering his age-37 season.

The publication ranked him as the No. 4 player on the Chiefs entering 2026, noting that he remains the franchise’s all-time leading receiver and one of the most important players in team history behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce’s chemistry with Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid has become one of the NFL’s longest-running partnerships.

Although his speed has naturally declined with age, Kelce has continued producing at a high level. After posting seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons earlier in his career, he has followed with three straight seasons of more than 800 receiving yards.

In 2025, he caught 76 passes on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns despite Mahomes missing the end of the season.

NFL Evaluators Still Believe Kelce Is Among the League’s Best

Kelce also continues to receive praise from around the league.

In ESPN’s annual survey of coaches, executives and scouts, the veteran was ranked as the No. 10 tight end entering the 2026 season.

“He’s still the ageless wonder at the position,” one NFC personnel evaluator told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “His elite route savvy, body control and instincts allow him to still compete at a high level, despite him getting up in age.”

There was speculation following the 2025 season that Kelce could retire, but he instead signed a new contract and committed to returning for another year with Kansas City.

The Chiefs will be looking to bounce back after their streak of 10 consecutive playoff appearances ended last season.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Debut Wedding Bands at Second Ceremony

Kelce’s return to football comes just days after he and Swift celebrated another milestone as newlyweds.

The couple married July 3 during a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden attended by friends and family.

One week later, they appeared together at the wedding of Kelce’s former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk, where fans caught their first glimpse of the couple wearing matching wedding bands.

According to People, Swift paired her new ring with a Markarian Laila floral brocade gown valued at more than $4,000 and her signature red lipstick, while Kelce wore his band with a classic suit and tie.

Their wedding came nearly a year after announcing their engagement with a joint Instagram post that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”