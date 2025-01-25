Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Sends Message Ahead of Historic Chiefs-Bills Matchup

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has some thoughts to share before the team's AFC Championship game with the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs are moments away from another historic run to the Big Game, and if they win the AFC Championship matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, they’ll get there.

Emotions are high, but the thrills are high, too. Ahead of the game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke about what it means to him to go up against the Bills and sent a message about what he’s most looking forward to about this game.

Travis Kelce Addresses ‘Big Challenges’ of Facing the Bills

Kelce knows that taking on the Bills will be a big challenge. The Bills already beat the Chiefs once this season, so it could obviously happen again. But, the stakes are higher now, and Kelce says that challenges like this one can be motivation, too.

“I’m just excited for the challenges I get in this game,” Kelce told the media on Friday, January 24, in a video shared by the Chiefs. “You know, I’m very appreciative of opportunities that I have, and this is one of the biggest challenges that we’ve ever had, so I’m excited at attacking that.”

It’s been a stellar season for Kelce, capped off by a few records broken during the team’s 23-14 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, January 18, at Arrowhead Stadium. During that game, Kelce notched the most playoff games with more than 100 yards in the history of the NFL. Not too bad.

Also on Friday, Kelce talked about the knowledge he’s sharing with younger guys on the Chiefs’ roster. At this point, Kelce is more than a vet, so he has plenty of wisdom to share.

“Honestly, it’s just [about] the mindset — and your devotion to your craft,” Kelce said. “Everybody understands the stakes and everything that we’ve got at hand going against the Bills. It’s just making sure you’re showing that you’re going to work more now than ever.”

Chiefs Tight End Wasn’t Always His Dream Job

Kelce also admitted that he actually wanted to be a quarterback for a while, not a tight end, and dreamed of being a player like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, calling him a “big, athletic quarterback” with a “big arm.” But, Kelce said he didn’t have “the arm talent that Josh has,” so he had to be a tight end. It almost sounds like the bass player of a band saying they wanted to play lead guitar. Things worked out well for Kelce, though, so no hard feelings.

During the Friday presser, Kelce also responded to the idea that some people out there think he’s too old to be playing professional football. He said that he laughs off randoms online who think he’s “slower than he used to be.”

“It’s fun, man. As long as I’m going out there and we’re winning, baby, that’s all that matters,” he added.

Kelce’s numbers show he’s anything but “washed up.” He’s helped the Chiefs’ offense have 212 total yards on 14 first downs and 4.2 yards per play this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will play at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

